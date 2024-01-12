Jay Cutler Pulls Classy Move For Wives Of Fallen Navy SEALs, Proves He’s An American Patriot

Videos by OutKick

Jay Cutler pulled off an awesome move for wives of Navy SEALs who paid the ultimate price.

War is hell, and not everyone makes it home. Some men and women who put on the uniform and deploy take their final breaths in a foreign land fighting to defend the red, white and blue. It’s a sober and somber thought, but it’s true.

As a nation, we have the obligation and responsibility to take care of the families of the fallen, and while the government has programs, it’s rarely enough.

People often have to step up and help where they can, and that’s exactly what the former Chicago Bears QB recently did.

Jay Cutler goes hunting with gold star families. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jay Cutler takes gold star wives hunting.

Cutler recently took a group of gold star wives married to Navy SEALs who paid the ultimate price on a hunting trip to get away from the daily grind.

This is a 100% pure class act from the former NFL passer. For those of you who might not know, a Gold Star family is what a family with a fallen member.

It can refer to daughters, sons, parents, spouses, etc. It’s a title nobody wants, and it’s one that comes with a very heavy burden. The kind of burden you carry forever.

I’ve seen up close and personal what death in war can do to people, the survivors who made it back and the families attached to those who didn’t. It takes a toll that is beyond words. It changes who you are at your core, and Gold Star families need support and help.

While it seems like a very simple thing, a hunting trip could make a huge impact on someone struggling with loss. It lets the women who lost their husbands feel community and get in touch with nature.

There seems to be a lot of negativity in the world these days. Everyone seemingly has something to complain about, and a lot of people have lost faith in the red, white and blue and our neighbors around us.

Jay Cutler taking some time to hunt with Gold Star families is a reminder of what the United States of America is all about at its best.

Props to Jay Cutler and everyone involved in this act of caring kindness for a group of women who lost a part of their souls in a war they didn’t sign up for. Let me know your thoughts on Cutler’s actions and Gold Star families at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.