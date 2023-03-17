Jay Bilas Joins Joe Biden In Having Bracket Nuked

Videos by OutKick

Jay Bilas and Joe Biden have something in common.

Both are completely cooked when it comes to their NCAA Tournament brackets.

The President of the United States of America, who released his bracket AFTER games had started, picked Arizona to win it all. Biden’s bracket went down in flames after Princeton pulled off an unbelievable upset win.

Well, he wasn’t alone. Bilas, who infamously claimed Alabama handled the Brandon Miller situation well, also picked the Wildcats.

My national champion in this year’s NCAA Tournament is… pic.twitter.com/Unomcw6YTo — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 16, 2023

Tough break for Jay Bilas.

There’s nothing worse than having your champion pick go down on day one. People spend months getting hyped up for March Madness.

It’s something that really gets the juices flowing, the heart amped up and brings people together for plenty of cold beers and an emotional rollercoaster.

Jay Bilas’ bracket went up in flames after Arizona lost to Princeton. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

There’s just one thing everyone hopes for:

Get your Final Four through the opening two rounds intact. If you start losing Final Four teams in the Sweet 16 or the Elite Eight, you can stomach it. As long as your champion survives and advances, you should be fine.

However, there’s one thing you simply can’t survive, and it’s your champion going down in the round of 64. That’s where Jay Bilas finds himself and he’s absolutely cooked. There’s simply no bouncing back from that.

Welcome to March Madness hell, Jay Bilas. Check in is now and you won’t be able to check out until at least next year.

Arizona lost in shocking fashion to Princeton. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Better luck next year, Jay! At least he now has more time to defend Alabama’s handling of Brandon Miller, which seems to be a true joy of his.