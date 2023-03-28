Jax Teller From ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Wore A Pair of Nikes To ‘Air’ Premiere And They Fell Apart

Videos by OutKick

“Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam attended the premiere of the Ben Affleck-directed basketball flick, “Air,” which focuses on the origins of the billion-dollar empire now known as the Air Jordans sneaker line.

Though the Nike and Jordan brands have stood the test of time since MJ entered the NBA in 1984, the shoes are having a tougher time holding up.

Charlie Hunnam as “Jax Teller” on Sons of Anarchy (Credit: FX)

At the premiere, Charlie Hunnam wore a pair of Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon” (a difficult name for a rare shoe).

During his walk on the red carpet, the sole on Hunnam’s right shoe suddenly tore off. Simply put, the timing couldn’t have been better for this mishap. If there was any place for Hunnam’s Nikes to fall apart, it was the movie premiere for a flick celebrating the Nike brand.

Poetic justice.

(Photo by jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images/Getty) (Photo by jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images/Getty)

Charlie Hunnam's Nikes fell apart at the 'AIR' premiere 😭 pic.twitter.com/wCZS89RWmj — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) March 28, 2023

As relayed by highsnobiety, Hunnam’s choice of shoe was a 2004 collaboration between Nike and New York City staple, Dave’s Quality Meat. It’s a treasured pair among sneakerheads and a clear favorite of the SOA actor, who’s been fairly under the radar since making the hit FX show.

If “Sons of Anarchy” and Nike have anything in common, it’s that tapping into the primitive parts of a man’s brain can lead to boatloads of cash.

The movie follows former sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro as he worked to pitch then-UNC Tar Heels rookie Michael Jordan as the face of Nike in the 80s.

As OutKick’s Matt Wiley noted, Nike hasn’t taken a PR hit this bad since Zion Williamson blew out his shoe against UNC.

Is “Sons” a top-10 show of all time? Let us know in the comments.