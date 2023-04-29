Javier Tries To Take Down Phillies

Videos by OutKick

Phillies vs. Astros, 5:10 ET

Baseball is so pitching dependent for sports betting and we get a pretty good matchup today in the Phillies vs. Astros. Neither team is performing up to expectations at this point, but they have turned around slow starts and are both now over .500. Let’s take a look at today’s matchup and see which team we should back.

The Phillies started the season really poorly and looked like they were tired or disinterested or something from the deep playoff run that resulted in a World Series run from last season. They have won four of their past five contests and most of that is due to their pitching performing much better than they had to start the year. Now they have one of their Aces, Zack Wheeler, on the bump today. Wheeler hasn’t really looked like an Ace to start the year, though. He has just two quality starts on the season. He just isn’t very consistent so far this season and he has been taxing the bullpen a bit with only two six-inning starts.

Early season World Series rematch between Phillies and Astros (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Astros Pitching Is Leading The Way

The Astros were always going to be fine. The team has too much talent even without their leader Jose Altuve playing right now for them to not win games. They are starting to hit better as a team, but they are pitching very well as a team and have a 3.16 ERA, which is what is currently driving the success of the team. Cristian Javier is taking the ball for the Astros today. Outside of one start against the Pirates, and maybe the first game against the Sox, he has been absolutely dominant for this season. He has allowed one earned run in each of the other three games he started this season. I like his chances of taking this down.

A World Series rematch happens every year, but we get a nice early look at it between two teams that seem to have put things together. I like the Astros to take this game though. I like Javier and think he is one of the better pitchers on Houston’s staff. I’m backing Houston in this one at -125, I think the best route is the full game as opposed to the first five innings which is the same price.

