Jason Whitlock Responds To ‘Limited’ Stephen A. Smith After ESPN Host Called Him ‘Fat Bastard’ That’s ‘Worse’ Than A White Supremacist

You know the phrase ‘kill ’em with kindness?’ Yeah, it’s safe to say Stephen A. Smith doesn’t subscribe to that idea given the fact that he dedicated a nearly hour-long podcast eviscerating Jason Whitlock after the former ESPN personality questioned claims in Smith’s memoir and called him a “fraud” in a recent column.

Smith shared a teaser for the podcast a few hours before the entire episode was released on Wednesday evening, but the preview didn’t give justice to the tirade he was soon set to deliver. Any personal insult you can think of, Smith basically used it against Whitlock.

“Jason Whitlock, I said that name,” Smith prefaced his rant. “It’s not a name I’ve uttered. I normally don’t do that, but it’s necessary to do now. I’ve had enough of that fat bastard, that piece of sh-t.”

Moments later, Smith mentioned an article written on the cesspool of a website called Deadspin that he claims led Whitlock to write him a lengthy apology via email about his claims. He got his shots in there, too.

“Did you tell them that once the same article in Deadspin came out, weeks later you wrote a lengthy apology to me in an email?” Smith said. “Begging me to forgive you? Pointing out how you were betrayed by this particular writer, so you know how I must feel that you betrayed me. Did you tell the folks that, you b—h. Did you tell ‘em, you fat piece of s—. Did you tell them that?”

Warning: the clip below is NSFW.

Stephen A. Smith is not holding back about Jason Whitlock. pic.twitter.com/TVLS8vhnKE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2024

Smith of course couldn’t get through his lengthy rant without bringing race into the conversation by claiming Whitlock “puts himself in front of white folks” before then saying he’s “worse” than a white supremacist.

“You see what he does is, he’s the one that puts himself in front of white folks. The white folks, not all white folks, not most white folks, but the white folks that dare we say may have a problem with black folks,” Smith said.

“He says ‘I’m your man.’ That’s what he does. You think I’m lying? Ask ESPN. Ask Fox. Ask the Kansas City Star. Ask them all. I could not imagine, as a black man, knowing our history, anything worse than a white supremacist. That is until Jason Whitlock came along. He’s worse than them. He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good, fat-ass human being I have ever known in my life.”

Jason Whitlock Responds To Stephen A. Smith After Takedown Attempt

Not long after Smith’s rant went mega-viral on social media, Whitlock took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to what just transpired.

“I knew Stephen A was limited. I didn’t know he was this limited. I’m starting to feel sorry for him. I beat up a baby seal,” he wrote.

Whitlock then doubled down on his claims that Smith’s memoir is “full of fabrications.”

Could you imagine being a journalist covering the sports media, and the highest-profile guy at ESPN writes a book full of fabrications and exaggerations and you’re too afraid to address the fact that the guy spent an hour cussing and name-calling and never addressing any of the… — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 11, 2024

He also addressed the email apology Smith mentioned but made sure to note that it was written at the request of former ESPN executives John Skipper and John Kosner.

I’ll dig up the email in the morning (hopefully). At the request of John Skipper and John Kosner, I made a sincere effort to make peace with SAS in 2013 or 14. I don’t think he lied about the email. I’ll dig it up. https://t.co/xSwVYOQKBK — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 11, 2024

Expect to see Smith and Whitlock continue to trade shots at one another until interest in their feud quiets down. Both are in the entertainment business and will push each other’s buttons until the buttons aren’t worth pushing anymore.

