Jason Sweet Went From Earning The Air Medal In War To Being An Arizona Football Player: American Joyride

updated

Videos by OutKick

Jason Sweet has lived an absolutely crazy life.

Sweet joined me on the latest episode of American Joyride to break down the crazy journey he’s traveled in life. Jason served in Afghanistan as a pararescueman (also known as a PJ) in the United States Air Force and later played for the Arizona Wildcats on what might have been the program’s best team in modern history.

The former PAC-12 football and decorated veteran spoke to me about the insane PJ pipeline, how he earned an Air Medal with Valor and what it was like to transition from war to college football. As always, grab a beer and let’s dive in.

Seriously, how crazy is Jason’s life story and the man is still in his 30s! I definitely hope to have him back down the road. In the meantime, enjoy some more American Joyride content!

American JoyrideArizona Wildcatscollege footballDavid HooksteadMilitaryOutKick's American Joyride with David HooksteadUS Military

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply