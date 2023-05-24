Jason Sweet Went From Earning The Air Medal In War To Being An Arizona Football Player: American Joyride

Videos by OutKick

Jason Sweet has lived an absolutely crazy life.

Sweet joined me on the latest episode of American Joyride to break down the crazy journey he’s traveled in life. Jason served in Afghanistan as a pararescueman (also known as a PJ) in the United States Air Force and later played for the Arizona Wildcats on what might have been the program’s best team in modern history.

The former PAC-12 football and decorated veteran spoke to me about the insane PJ pipeline, how he earned an Air Medal with Valor and what it was like to transition from war to college football. As always, grab a beer and let’s dive in.

Seriously, how crazy is Jason’s life story and the man is still in his 30s! I definitely hope to have him back down the road. In the meantime, enjoy some more American Joyride content!