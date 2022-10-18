Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Deny Nanny’s Story

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are pushing back against claims made by their former nanny.

She claimed that Sudeikis threw himself under a car to keep Wilde from seeing her current boyfriend, Harry Styles.

The nanny also claimed the comedian was trying to keep Wilde from sharing her special salad with Styles.

The Daily Mail interviewed the anonymous former nanny who said Sudeikis chased after Wilde and laid under her car after he caught her preparing the special salad in their kitchen.

She alleged that this discovery left the Ted Lasso star heartbroken.

The story painted a dark picture of the tail-end of the couple’s relationship. It also left many wondering just how good that special salad must be.

However, Sudeikis and Wilde have released a joint statement saying the nanny’s story is patently false.

That and she has been harrasing them for the last year and a half.

Sudeikis And Wilde Released A Joint Statement

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the two said in their statement.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

That’s a firm denial of the nanny’s allegations if there ever was one. However, there was no mention of Wilde’s salad, which still sounds to be nothing short of transcendent.

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone,” the statement concluded.

Wilde met Styles on the set of her film Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed.

Wilde told Vanity Fair that meeting Styles didn’t ruin her relationship with Sudeikis. According to her, the two had already been on the outs for some time.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle