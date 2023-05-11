Jason McIntyre Spins Up Outrage Mob By Comparing Chicago To Afghanistan

Videos by OutKick

The wokes and easily offended are not happy with FS1’s Jason McIntyre.

As we all know, it doesn’t take much for dumb people to get easily offended, and McIntyre reminded everyone of that during a Wednesday appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd.

During a discussion of Colin Cowherd’s top three cities, “The Herd” host threw out Chicago as an option.

“It’s like a war zone right now. It’s like Afghanistan,” McIntyre quickly responded.

Fox Sports broadcaster Jason 'Little Buddy' McIntyre calls the great city of Chicago "a war zone" and "Afghanistan."@jasonrmcintyre pic.twitter.com/vCRIiJ3tJG — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 10, 2023

Jason McIntyre becomes the internet’s enemy for stating the obvious about Chicago.

Anyone with a brain, ears and eyes can watch the clip and clearly see Jason McIntyre is just rolling with it, and he’s also not wrong.

Chicago is insanely dangerous. Just a few weeks ago, a mob of young men took over a section of the city, beat innocent individuals, threatened people and went after a woman not capable of defending herself.

However, none of that matters to the outrage factory on Twitter. They just need something to throw a fit over.

To the surprise of nobody, claiming Chicago – a city with every race imaginable – is like Afghanistan is somehow racist. What race do these online pundits think the people living in Afghanistan are? What a bizarre claim.

Well this is a racism https://t.co/Y4NeYl4keu — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) May 11, 2023

whew that’s racist https://t.co/JGY8HOjx3M — charles (“you look good” – andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) May 11, 2023

There were also plenty of other reactions. The piling on is so forced it’s borderline comical.

Jason McIntyre, Jason Whitlock’s buddy apparently.



What a doofus.



Parroting right-wing talking point after right-wing talking point.



Absolute schmuck. pic.twitter.com/F9mMVsoWiP — Colin Kaepernick 7️⃣ Was Exiled Exercising Rights (@RickStrom) May 10, 2023

What an absolute dork Jason McIntyre is https://t.co/bDYOrZaNaQ — FullCountTommy (@FullCountTommy) May 10, 2023

This guy even took a photo of the beach! Clearly everything in Chicago is just fine. It’s not like Chicago had the most homicides in America last year, according to MyStateLine.com. Everything is great. Look at the sand!

Nice day in the Afghanistan war zone rn https://t.co/4A3xulb7kb pic.twitter.com/Nf4LF0gU6i — Joe (@joeywhitc) May 11, 2023

McIntyre did nothing wrong.

This is a great example of how the outrage mob just gets spun up for no reason at all. Is anyone actually offended by what McIntyre said? Of course not.

He doesn’t actually believe the Taliban is running Chicago. His point was it’s insanely dangerous, and guess what folks? It is. Chicago has been insanely dangerous for years.

You know how we know that? Because there was a point where deaths in Chicago were more than the wars overseas. This is a real Forbes headline from 2016. It’s not fake.

Chicago is a very violent city. (Credit: Forbes)

Even police get murdered in Chicago. That’s how out of control it is. You can’t even film a TV show there without massive gun battles breaking out. Just look at what happened on the set of the “Justified” revival.

Timothy Olyphant claimed the shooting “went on forever” near set. You know where else there’s a lot of shootings? War zones. I guess Timothy Olyphant must also be branded a racist now for simply observing the truth.

Lastly, people have been comparing places to war zones and brutal areas forever. A great one is when someone says something that’s anti-America, you say it “sounds like it’s coming right out of Stalin’s communist mouth.” Do you actually believe the person is speaking for Stalin? Of course not.

Do people in Washington D.C. who claim it’s like Iraq actually believe they’re in Baghdad? No. It’s being a bit bombastic to prove how insane the violence is in D.C. and other big cities. Take a deep breath and relax. No need to freak out. Jason McIntyre didn’t do anything wrong.