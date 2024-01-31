Jason Kidd Thinks NBA Fans Should Start Talking About Luka Doncic In The Same Realm As Michael Jordan

Videos by OutKick

Luka Doncic is without a doubt one of the best players in the NBA. Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, however, doesn’t think putting Doncic in the group of best active players does the guard enough justice. Kidd thinks he’s among the best players of all-time.

Kidd recently joined Dallas radio station 97.1 and boldly proclaimed that Doncic is already the best Maverick of all time while mentioning Dirk Nowitzki by name. He didn’t stop there, he said Doncic needs to be in the conversation with Michael Jordan and other greats.

“He’s better than Dirk,” Kidd said. “He’s in the atmosphere of MJ, the best to ever do it, LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant]. And so, just to appreciate what this young man’s doing at the age of 24, [it] is something that Dallas has never seen. I’ve said this internally: He is better than Dirk. He does things that Dirk could never do, and now is the opportunity of getting the right people around him to ultimately win a championship.”

It’s worth noting that Kidd’s comments about Doncic came in the wake of his team’s star player scoring 73 points last week, but even with the caveat of recency bias, putting Doncic in the same realm as Jordan, LeBron, and others is a few steps too far.

Luka Doncic needs to be mentioned in the same realm as Michael Jordan, according to Jason Kidd. (Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Kidd’s note about getting the right people around Doncic to win him a championship is the comment worth circling here.

READ: LUKA DONCIC HAS FAN EJECTED AFTER WHAT APPEARS TO BE SOME OF THE SOFTEST HECKLING EVER

Doncic is an otherworldly scorer, but he has exactly zero NBA championships and zero NBA MVP awards. Until he wins not one, but multiple of those things, he simply can’t be mentioned in the same world as Michael Jordan.

Kidd hyping up his guy is quite literally part of his job being his head coach, but anyone possessing a lick of common sense knows he’s taking things a bit too far with the Doncic-MJ comparisons.

There is a large blank space on Doncic’s resume at the moment that’s titled ‘Postseason Success’ while that section on Jordan’s resume is multiple pages long.