Jason Kelce’s Wife Claps Back At Haters Who Dad-Shame Eagles Center For Playing Football Fetch With Daughters

Some people really need to mind their own business.

Kylie Kelce — wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — is snapping back at Internet trolls who felt the need to give her unsolicited parenting advice.

Earlier this week, a video went viral of Jason playing with the couple’s oldest two daughters after Training Camp. The six-time Pro Bowler tosses the football, and the girls run to grab it and bring it back.

“Jason Kelce’s daughters wait for him after every practice to do this,” CBS NFL writer Jeff Kerr wrote on Twitter.

Jason Kelce playing football with his daughters.



They wait every day after practice to do this with him. #GirlDad #Eagles pic.twitter.com/FJ0DWHEaIX — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 1, 2023

And while many fans praised Kelce for spending quality time with his kids, some folks dad-shamed him for subjecting the girls to a canine game of “fetch.”

Kylie did not appreciate that.

“People in these comments saying, ‘He’s playing fetch with his kids like they are dogs!'” she said on her Instagram Story.

“Just say you don’t have toddlers.”

And just for good measure, Mrs. Kelce took one more shot on her story Thursday.

“Practiced fetch on Tuesday. Today was basic commands,” she wrote over a video of Jason, their daughters and a pet dog.

I’m Team Kelce on this one. I’m not a parent myself, but I know the only thing more exhausting than an NFL Training Camp is chasing around a couple of toddlers.

If “playing fetch” wears them out and they have fun doing it, it’s a win for everyone.

Kylie Kelce also made headlines back in February when she brought her OBGYN to the Super Bowl. She was not going to miss her husband’s big day — even if it meant waddling in at 38 weeks pregnant.

Luckily, the third baby Kelce did not arrive until after the Super Bowl. But give her just a couple years, and she’ll be chasing footballs just like her sisters.