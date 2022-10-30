Jason Kelce Rocks Batman Mask As Eagles Remain Undefeated

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce was ready for battle as the 34-year-old center donned a Batman mask on the sideline during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

And just like the Caped Crusader who protects Gotham City throughout the night, the Eagles are a force to be reckoned with.

Jason Kelce is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/kOT8ZU2yQr — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 30, 2022

He should do this every week.

Because the mask ended up working as the Eagles dominated the Steelers 35-13 to remain undefeated at 7-0.

All things are coming up Philly these days as they are now in the Super Bowl conversation.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday while wide receiver A.J. Brown had three touchdowns.

Meanwhile Kelce is just enjoying the moments as they come. Speaking with reporters afterward he had a simple message when asked how he was going to celebrate the team’s dominant victory.

“I’m going to go drink some beers.”