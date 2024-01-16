Eagles’ Center Jason Kelce Retiring From Football Following Emotional Loss To Bucs

Videos by OutKick

The signs have long been pointing towards Jason Kelce retiring at the end of the NFL season, and after his Eagles were embarrassed by the Buccaneers on Monday night, the legendary center has reportedly decided to call it quits.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelce told his teammates in the locker room following Philadelphia’s 32-9 loss in Tampa Bay that he’s decided to retire.

Kelce was visibly emotional as the game winded down on Monday night clearly knowing that it was indeed going to be his final NFL game.

The potential end of a Hall-of-Fame career: pic.twitter.com/XJbQA8nBT9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024

The 36-year-old shared a brief moment with his wife and family as he walked off the field one final time on Monday night.

An emotional Jason Kelce finds his family in the stands postgame 💚 pic.twitter.com/nIJxKDHpxA — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024

Kelce, who spent his entire 13-season career with the Eagles, will go down as one of the best centers to ever play the game. On top of earning one Super Bowl ring, Kelce is a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro. Earlier this season he broke the Eagles’ record for most consecutive starts (145) previously held by Jon Runyan.

As for what’s next for the eldest Kelce brother, he’ll be catching up on some quality time with his wife Kylie, and three young daughters. That, plus plenty of new podcast episodes with his brother, Travis, also known as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.