Jason Kelce Addresses Retirement Reports On Podcast: ‘Don’t Feel Sorry For Me, Motherf–ker’

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ monumental late-season collapse, there were quite a few storylines. Particularly about the futures of head coach Nick Sirianni, GM Howie Roseman, and center Jason Kelce.

Following the brutal 32-9 loss, there were reports that Kelce is planning to call it a career. Some went so far as to seemingly make it sound like it was a done deal.

However, Kelce hopped on his New Heights podcast this week and talked about reports of him addressing the team, but stopped short of saying he was retired.

When the time is right, you'll hear from the man himself



New episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/lxUrkMbzk6 pic.twitter.com/fdxfOPETlU — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 17, 2024

“Y’know, Nick (Sirianni) kind of gave me an opportunity to talk, Kelce said. “I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite what’s been leaked to the media.”

So, it sounds like reports of Kelce’s retirement are greatly exaggerated… or were at least premature.

“I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision,” he said. “I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment to fully grasp that decision.”

“I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I’m really not. It’s just something that I think when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me.”

Kelce then got emotional talking about his teammates, some of them who felt sorry for him that the unholy beating at the hands of a Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Buccaneers could be his last game in the NFL.

“And I’m like, ‘Don’t feel sorry for me, motherf–ker.'”

The specter of Taylor Swift looms larger over the Jason Kelce retirement saga… as it has the entire NFL season. (Getty Images)

The Jason Kelce Retirement Saga Attention Is Being Fueled By The Taylor Swift Effect

There’s no doubt that Jason Kelce is a Philadelphia Eagles legend. Probably one of the best centers of all-time too.

However, his “Will he? Won’t he?” quasi-retirement wouldn’t be dominating headlines — and his post-game address to the team wouldn’t have leaked to the press — if it wasn’t for the Taylor Swift connection.

His brother, Travis, is of course dating the popstar, and that has led to a lot of attention on both Kelces this season. Yeah, there was a circus surrounding them at the Super Bowl. But that is nothing compared to what it has been like ever since Taylor Swift started showing up to games with her bestest gal pals Brittany Mahomes and Donna Kelce.

While Kelce is an icon in Philadelphia and this would be a major story in that city, there’s no chance national and international publications would be clinging to every turn in the Jason Kelce possible retirement saga.

I think it’s pretty clear that retirement is on the way Kelce. Although, maybe he’s having second thoughts after Wild Card weekend.

Not because of the loss, but because the Buccaneers managed to thwart the Brotherly Shove. Perhaps the chance of the team tossing that play by the wayside and not having to get crushed by the weight of a Mini Cooper every time they run it might make Kelce think he has a year or two left in the tank.

