Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That In A Small Town’ Streams Up 999%

While critics tried to cancel Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town” seemed to have backfired spectacularly.

Now, Aldean’s song has seen a jump in streams by a mind-boggling 999%.

The song — which was released earlier this year — sparked renewed controversy when the accompanying music video was released last week. Critics tried to claim that it featured racial undertones, a claim Aldean vehemently denied.

While the likes of CMT decided to pull the video, the controversy didn’t really do anything aside from getting Aldean’s tune infinitely more attention than it would have otherwise.

Alright not infinitely; 999% more attention.

Luminate, which tracks music streaming and sales reported a jump in streams for “Try This In A Small Town” from 987,000 to 11.7 million, in just one week after the video dropped.

These Attempted Boycotts Like The One Directed At Aldean Always Seem To Backfire

For whatever reason, the people who like to get made and make a stink about anything that doesn’t jive with their worldview don’t realize that their ire backfires every time.

Remember the Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy? Remember how the woke mob flipped out because JK Rowling insisted that biological sex is a real thing? Yeah, that game became one of the best-selling games of the year by a good margin.

Unlike boycotts of Bud Light and Target, boycotts of songs, movies, video games, or any other creative endeavor rarely work. It just makes people want to check them out more.

The same thing happened with “Try That In A Small Town.”

I guarantee a significant portion of the people that gave Aldean that streaming bump aren’t normal Aldean listeners. This is something I say from experience. I took a break from my usual rotation of rock, metal, and blues tunes to see what all the fuss about this song was.

So, I gave it some spins.

Turns out, not a whole hell of a lot was wrong. Unless you think being anti-crime is a heinous stance, which would be weird.

On Monday, Aldean thanked his fans for their support and shared a slew of upcoming dates, where one has to assume “Try That In A Small Town” will be played and receive a huge ovation.

Thank u guys. Ready to see u back out there this weekend! 🇺🇸🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/qtH8yUdpLy — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 24, 2023

