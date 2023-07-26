Jason Aldean Edits ‘Try That In A Small Town’ Music Video Amid Major Backlash: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Jason Aldean reportedly removed footage of BLM rioters from his hit song “Try That In A Small Town.”

The song has skyrocketed up the charts and streams have also shot up amid massive backlash accusing Aldean of being racist. The problem for some people is the music video features footage of the 2020 riots that burned down American cities and of other criminal activities.

Apparently, showing footage of notable news events is a racist thing to do in the minds of some.

Well, the woke mob will be pleased to know some of the BLM riot footage has been removed. The YouTube video, which has nearly 20 million views, removed six seconds of Fox 5 footage that showed 2020 BLM riots and protests in Atlanta, according to The Washington Post. BBR Music Group, Aldean’s record label, told the outlet that “the video footage was edited due to third party copyright clearance issues.”

The Washington Post claimed the label wouldn’t explain further and Fox 5 couldn’t be reached to find out if the outlet had made the request.

Jason Aldean edits “Try That In A Small Town” music video.

As of right now, it’s unclear if Fox 5 asked for the footage to be removed or if Aldean or his people had it pulled.

It’s a very bizarre decision. Legally speaking, the footage would almost certainly be covered under fair use. It could be very hard for Fox 5 to argue in court that six seconds of footage in a Jason Aldean music video violated any copyright claim the news company might have on the footage.

That’s pure speculation, but that is a quick assessment.

If Aldean or his people had it edited out, then it raises more questions. Why would Aldean specifically choose to edit out footage of BLM rioters? Why do that but leave everything else?

Furthermore, Jason Aldean had shown a very tough spirit and spine amid nonstop backlash. He refused to bow to the woke mob, and had everyone fired up during a recent concert when talking about speaking your mind.

Now, footage shining a light on the BLM rioters has mysteriously disappeared. It’s certainly a little odd.

Did Jason Aldean cave to the woke mob? Was a copyright claim the real reason. If so, why didn’t Alden try to fight it? It’s a very strange situation, and many of his fans will want answers.