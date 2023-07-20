Jason Aldean Should Not Apologize For Music Video Just Because A Bunch Of Libs Are Upset | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Well well well … The woke crowd is all in a tizzy over a Jason Aldean music video because apparently “mostly peaceful” protesting doesn’t look so good when you actually show it.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Folks, in case you couldn’t deduce this from his social media, his background, his patriotism and his body of work, country star Jason Aldean is not woke. And he’s not an anti-sympathizer and he doesn’t give a rat’s ass if you don’t like it.

He’s under fire this week after releasing the music video for his song “Try That In A Small Town.”

If you couldn’t already gather this from the title of the song, it’s about how all the lawlessness, the looting, the rioting and vandalism and the burning that took place after the death of the Left’s patron saint George Floyd would not and should not be tried in a small town.

The song has a pro-2A, pro-law and order, pro-basic decency message and the video showcases real images of the 2020 riot season.

CMT Caters To Libs And Pulls Video

So of course, the Libs of America, and the Libs who don’t belong in Country Music, are having a little tantrum over it.

CMT even removed the music video due to the backlash of … yes … showing real life thugs in real life action.

I guess the woke crowd is worried these images and scenes that, um, actually took place won’t look so “mostly peaceful” 3 years later after everyone has hopefully taken their BLM blinders off.

CMT hasn’t been about country music OR country music fans in years and it’s actually pretty pathetic. They’d rather placate to drag queens and diversity quotas over what actually sells because liberalism is a disease.

But not only are the BLMers upset with Aldean’s music video, so are the anti-gunners like Shannon Watts of “Moms Demand Action” who tweeted this in response to the video in horror that Jason Aldean, who lived through the Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre in Las Vegas, would advocate for the Second Amendment.

.@Jason_Aldean – who was on-stage during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 that killed 60 people and wounded over 400 more – has recorded a song called “Try That In A Small Town” about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns. pic.twitter.com/hWGdEgS33v — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 17, 2023

Shannon, babe, guess what, patriots — yeah we don’t live in CandyLand like you do — and we fully understand and realize that stripping guns away from decent and law-abiding Americans will do nothing to stop gun crimes or tragedy and we also feel safer knowing we have said firearms to protect and defend ourselves should thugs, felons, terrorists, or murderers decide to try us.

Ya know, the whole point of the Second Amendment and “shall not be infringed” that you gun control people can’t seem to wrap your mind around.

Aldean Should Not Apologize For Anything

In response to all this nonsense, Jason Aldean put out a lengthy statement explaining his video and the intention behind it.

A nice gesture with some clarification, but also unnecessary because as Jason well knows, these vultures are dedicated to misunderstanding him anyway and trying to somehow convince them otherwise is futile at best. They don’t want to understand.

They want to hate you with every woke bone in their meek little bodies because that’s what these cancel culture twitter weasels live for.

Jason Aldean should not apologize and should not cede one inch of ground to these people.

He knows that. And he knows country music fans have his back and we are the ones buying tickets and listening to his songs.

We are your people and we love your song and your music video.

Rock on and never bow to the mob. They aren’t worth it.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

