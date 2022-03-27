Jarvis Landry Seeking Laughable Massive Deal In Search Of New Team

Jarvis Landry is a talented and veteran receiver, but if he’s your No. 1 target, you’re probably in trouble.

Still, Landry wants to be paid like a main, as in about $20 million per season, as relayed by Rory Parks of Pro Football Rumors.

This from a guy who was released by the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. Not because of his performance, mind you, but because he was going to be too costly. Interestingly, after the Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson, there has been talk that Landry would like to return.

But he can forget about it if that’s his price.

Right now, the Browns’ priority is figuring out to do with Baker Mayfield, anyway. Landry may or may not still be on their radar. As Outkick’s Meg Turner wrote, they are hoping they can find a Mayfield trade at the League Meeting this week.

Meanwhile, Landry fired Klutch Sports as his agency and is now represented by now represented by Roosevelt Barnes and Jovan Barnes. They will blame Mayfield for Landry’s shortcomings last season, which weren’t really that many. And there is at least some partial truth to it. But there’s plenty of video of him dropping balls on key plays, too.

Granted, that’s not often the case with Landry, but it happened on several important plays, and it can (and should) impact what teams are willing to pay you.

Landry is a very nice receiver, a good locker-room guy and comes across as a team player and winner. For the most part. But he’s not $20-million-a-year good, and he is highly likely to learn that cold, hard truth in the coming weeks as a free agent.