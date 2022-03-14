Jarvis Landry Released But Has Suitors, Including Three Title Contenders

Videos by OutKick

The Cleveland Browns granted Jarvis Landry his release today after spending the past couple of weeks negotiating both a restructure and possible trades for the wide receiver.

Landry was open to returning to the Browns at the right price, but those talks broke down late last week. And no one really offered anything for Landry because other NFL teams understood the Browns were likely to release Landry.

And why did they know?

Because the Browns traded for Dallas receiver Amari Cooper last week and weren’t going to pay both Cooper and Landry to be their No. 1 receiver.

Landry was scheduled to earn $14.3 million base salary in 2022 on the final year of his four-year extension.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry said in a release. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

So where does Landry go next?

Well, there will be suitors.

The Arizona Cardinals are likely to be interested.

The Kansas City Chiefs are likely to be interested.

The Buffalo Bills are likely to be interested.

The Green Bay Packers are likely interested.

The Bills are interesting because that team wants to add whatever additional weapons it can for quarterback Josh Allen to employ. Landry, who is an alpha player, would bring a toughness and ability to collect first downs that the Bills seem to want.

Landry, meanwhile, is 29 years old and obviously wants to be paid. But he also wishes to play for a team with a chance to win a championship.

He is very close with former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr. and saw his friend win a Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams. Landry wants that experience for himself.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero