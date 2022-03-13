Jarvis Landry Granted Permission By Browns To Seek Trade

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is seeking a trade.

Just after it was reported the Browns were finalizing a deal to acquire Amari Cooper from Dallas, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the team granted Landry permission to seek a trade.

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reacts after a reception during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images).

With Cooper now accounting for $20 million against the Browns’ salary cap, Landry’s $16.4 million cap hit may be more than the Browns are willing to spend.

Last month, Landry tweeted that he would “like to stay” in Cleveland but that he is confident he can do his “part in winning a championship elsewhere.”

“I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere,” Landry said.

OutKick previously reported that Landry struggled with injuries throughout the 2021 season, beginning with a Week 2 knee sprain, and went on to finish the season with 52 catches in 12 games. The WR had 570 yards receiving with only two receiving touchdowns.

Landry signed a 5-year, $75.5 million contract with the Browns in 2018. Landry received $47 million in guarantees, $34 million of which is guaranteed at signing, per Overthecap.com. His final two contract years have $750,000 per game bonuses and he is set to hit free agency in 2023.

