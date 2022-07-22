Auburn basketball player Zep Jasper might want to increase the production value on his NIL ads.

The guard for the Tigers shared an Instagram video promoting Jarritos, and it’s definitely in the running for the NIL ad with the lowest production value we’ve seen so far.

Give it a watch below and have yourself a laugh.

The era of NIL has been fascinating to watch unfold and develop, and players are finally cashing in. Some college athletes are making big money.

Given the fact Jasper averaged 5.1 points per game last year with the Tigers, you can’t exactly expect him to get the same attention as Bryce Young or Caleb Williams.

Zep Jasper releases hilarious Jarriots NIL ad. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

However, he scored a Jarritos deal, and apparently decided the best way to film it was in the gym just drinking a few on the floor!

To his credit, he put in about as much effort as possible. He was excited, passionate and enthusiastic to promote Jarritos for his 24.7K followers on Instagram.

Zep Jasper releases funny NIL ad. (Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Did he do a good enough job to sell some product? Hard to say, but at least he gave everyone something to laugh about! You have to tip your cap to him for that.