Jarrett Stidham’s Wife Rocks Bikini In Mexico

Jarrett Stidham’s wife Kennedy appeared to seriously enjoy a recent trip south of the border.

The former Auburn QB signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with the Denver Broncos during the offseason, and his new contract includes $5 million guaranteed. Not bad at all for a former fourth round pick who hasn’t taken a ton of snaps in his career with the Patriots and Raiders.

Life is good when you’re getting paid to be a backup NFL QB, and his wife Kennedy is definitely not stressed.

She recently hit up Punta Mita in Mexico, and was fortunate enough to bring her phone with to chronicle the whole thing.

If you guessed the wife of a multi-millionaire NFL QB had a good time, well, you’d be correct. Kennedy definitely seemed to enjoy her time in the sun.

Kennedy Stidham enjoys herself down in Mexico.

Whenever you have the chance to hit the beach in Mexico, you have to do it. You simply have to do it. Mexico has exceptional weather, and nothing beats a cold Dos Equis on the beach, in my humble opinion.

For Kennedy Stidham, she prefers to document her travels for social media. Different strokes for different folks.

She must be doing something right because her post blew up for her 118,000 Instagram followers.

Jarrett Stidham’s wife Kennedy goes viral on Instagram with a trip to Mexico. He signed with the Denver Broncos during the offseason. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

This is also hardly the first time Kennedy Stidham has managed to go viral. She generated plenty of attention once he got the starting nod for the Raiders after Derek Carr was benched, and definitely seems to be a big fan of boats.

Now, she went to Mexico and crushed it for her Instagram followers. Jarrett might not have a hope in hell of getting on the field over Russell Wilson, but at least his wife is killing it in the content game. Life sure is good when you’re an NFL WAG. There’s no doubt about that at all.