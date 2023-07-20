Mariners Jarred Kelenic Cries While Talking To Media About Breaking His Foot By Kicking A Water Cooler

Videos by OutKick

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic got emotional when talking to the media about his broken foot.

How did he break it? Well, but kicking a water cooler, as one does in a fit of rage.

The 24-year-old kicked the cooler after striking out during a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

That emotion gave way to more emotion Thursday when Kelenic talked about how he felt his outburst had hurt his team.

Part of Kelenic's opening comments

“Yeah, I let the emotions get the best of me there,” Kelenic said as he fought back tears. “I just feel terrible, especially or the guys. I let the emotions get the best of me and I just — I let them down and take full responsibility. It’s on me.”

Kelenic has previously discussed needing to control his emotions, something a reporter mentioned he talked about this spring.

“We came up last night with the game on the line, two guys on, against arguably the best closer in baseball,” he said of Twins righty Jhoan Durán. “I put together a good at-bat, was just grinding, y’know?”

He’s right. Kelenic battled hard that at-bat, during which he fouled off a pair of fastballs that clocked in at well over 100mph.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t come through and, like I said, I made a mistake.”

Now, Kelenic says the hardest part will be not being able to take the field.

“I love to win, I’m a huge competitor and that’s the hardest part is that now I can’t be out there to help the guys.”

ESPN reported that Mariners manager Scott Servais said Kelenic will miss a substantial amount of time. However, he didn’t give a time frame for his recovery.

