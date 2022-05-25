Jaromir Jagr’s Tiny KIA Is T-Boned ‘High Speed’ Tram: ‘I Thought It Was My End’

Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr got real lucky Wednesday when his tiny electric KIA car went to war with a tram speeding at a “high speed” in Prague, Czech Republic. The 50-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins great posted on Instagram that he “thought it was my end” but he climbed out of his mangled KIA with just minor injuries, according to a Czech media outlet.

Jagr wrote “It was my fault” on Instagram.

Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr was involved in a car crash with a tram in Prague / via Belesk.cz

From Google Translate:

Dear fans, but everyone else. I would just like to tell you briefly what happened today when I was involved in the accident. It was my fault. On Plzeňská, I tried to cross from one direction to another. I checked the other side and drove into it at the right time. But there was a lot of traffic and I didn’t have time to react to the tram, which was going at high speed in the same direction as me. I noticed her half a meter in front of me, at the last minute. I thought it was my end. I have always believed that force majeure has a hand over me, and today I have seen it again. Thank God! And it also surprised me and actually saved my KIA, from which, despite what it looked like, I climbed out without injury. But most importantly, nothing happened to the passengers on the tram. I would like to end this sad event. And I thank everyone for their understanding and also for their help to those who intervened on the spot.

Czech news outlet Blesk reports that Jagr slightly injured his hand and refused to be taken to the hospital, while adding that eyewitnesses report the hockey legend limping at the scene.

“An electric car and a tram collided in Motol, blocking one lane. Everyone is fine on the tram,” Prague police reported Wednesday morning.