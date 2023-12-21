Jaromir Jagr, Confirmed Hockey Guy, Laces Up His Skates For 36th Professional Season At Age 51

Videos by OutKick

May you find something in your life that you appreciate as much as Jaromir Jagr loves hockey.

The NHL legend, who is now 51-years-old, laced up his skates last night for the season opener of his hometown Czech team the Kladno Knights. It was Jagr’s 36th season opener as the guy just won’t stop playing the game that he literally grew up loving and dominating.

JAROMIR JAGR HAS OUTLASTED ALL OTHER ACTIVE PLAYERS

The elderly Jagr, whose 1,921 career NHL points is second all-time to only Wayne Gretzky, became a majority owner of Kladno back in 2011 before playing for them on and off since 2017. Last night however, he showed he still had it after he recorded an assist before the Knights ultimately loss 4-3.

To put into perspective just how rare it is for 51-year-old Jagr to be playing, the oldest player currently in the NHL is Mark Giordano and he is 40.

The Penguins will retire Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 on February 18th. 👏

•••

(🎥: @penguins) pic.twitter.com/pYynrI6JSz — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) November 10, 2023

Jagr recently made headlines after the Penguins announced that they would be retiring his No. 68 jersey this coming February 18th. Many hockey fans were shocked to learn that Jagr is actually not in the NHL Hall of Fame yet, despite being eligible for years now.

The reason? NHL rules prohibit any player from participating in any hockey league – even if it’s not the NHL. Thus, as long as Jagr continues skating in the Czech Republic for Kladno then he won’t be enshrined in the NHL HoF.

Although it’s great to see a great like Jagr still go out there and compete, it’s actually relatively sad why he continues to play. In previous interviews Jagr has said that sponsors and financial backing would most likely stop if he wasn’t playing; he’s essentially the one bringing any sort of buzz to Kladno in general and keeping it afloat.