Jared Goff’s SI Swimsuit Model Fiancée Christen Harper Reveals That The Two Met On A Dating App

Videos by OutKick

What if I told you that you could meet a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model on a dating app. Well, you probably can’t, but Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did.

At the time Goff was the starting quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams. His now Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model fiancée, Christen Harper, was a relatively unknown model. The two are now engaged and spending the NFL season in Detroit.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper at the launch of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year revealed how she landed the NFL quarterback in a YouTube clip with fellow Rookie of the Year Katie Austin. Harper reads a question that asks her how she met her now fiancé.

“I met Jared on a dating app,” Harper answers. “It’s called Raya.”

She goes on to explain how she was planning to stay single for an entire year when she met Goff, but things didn’t exactly work out as planned.

“I was truly not looking for anything at the time. I had just gotten out of a long relationship and was trying to stay single for a year,” she continued. “Then, I met him, and the rest is history.”

Goff and Harper were engaged in June after three years together. There were more than likely other signs that she was the one, but following him to Detroit and not dumping him as soon as the trade to the Lions was finalized had to seal the deal.

Harper recently took issue with the “gold-digger” label that some WAGs receive. She said, “They’re doing so much more than just chasing a bag. That’s just not the reality.”

Now I’m not about to suggest that she’s a liar or anything. Like any relationship the dynamic between the athlete and their significant other can be a complicated one.

Harper’s certainly not sitting around waiting to spend Goff’s money. That’s very true. She’s doing her own thing. But isn’t Raya the dating app known to be used by celebrities? And wasn’t she, at the time, an unknown model?

I’m not suggesting she was looking for a bag or anything, but I am saying she wasn’t trying to date your run of the mill cubicle warrior.

Which is perfectly fine. Like I said, it’s complicated and at the end of the day I’m team Anna Nicole Smith.