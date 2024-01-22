Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Christen Harper Wins Again, Bills Fan Lit On Fire During Tailgate Table Smash & Lions Fan’s Massive Sandwich

Videos by OutKick

Lions fans, I need you to share your emotions

I know this doesn’t feel real. I know you’re still trying to figure out what it means to be in the NFC Championship game and four quarters away from the Super Bowl. I know that outside of January 12, 1992, you have never felt this in your life. And I know that the 1991 Lions ran into the dominant Redskins who had the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense and the second-best scoring defense.

Then the Lions lost 41-10.

This time is different.

The Lions should not only be in this game, but they are going to win.

I know they’re 7-point underdogs, but I’ve been on this team for so long that there’s no chance I’m jumping off now. They remind me of MY Bengals two years ago when nobody gave them a shot of going into Kansas City and beating the Chiefs.

The Lions have just as much offensive talent, probably a better offensive line and a quarterback that is just as hot as Joe Burrow was that year. And the weakness of the Lions, the secondary, means that Brock Purdy has to beat them through the air.

Give me the hot quarterback who has been to the Super Bowl. Give me the team that will be playing loose.

And give me the head coach with monster horse balls that he doesn’t mind dumping out on the bar top when it comes time to make a tough decision. Dan Campbell is the great equalizer here.

• Greg S. writes:

Second-time e-mailer.

In 1960 Lamar Hunt founded the Dallas Texans. I was born in KC in 1961 and the Texans became the KC Chiefs in 1963. I’m the true definition of a life-long Chiefs fan.

Mahomes has been the starter for 6 seasons and has gone to 6 AFC Chips. At the absolute WORST he makes the NFL “Final Four” every year. Mahomes & Kelce set the NFL record for postseason TD passes. They passed Brady & Gronk. Third on the list is Montana & Rice. Yeah…Kelce is washed up.

A huge in-your-face to Bills Mafia for throwing snowballs at Chiefs players as they were leaving the field and crying in the stands. So happy they have NEVER won a Super Bowl!

Kinsey:

Let’s not get too holier than thou about Bills fans throwing snowballs.

• Franco writes:

Jason Kelce chugging a beer with his shirt still off like a Joe 6-pack when the cameras panned in on Taylor Swift after Travis Kelce’s 2nd TD.

Kinsey:

Let the bidding wars begin for the services of Jason Kelce as a TV personality.

Rankings for which network lands Jason:

Amazon Fox CBS NBC ESPN

You might think ESPN would be higher up the list, but Jason will end up doing a Manningcast and this is where I expect Amazon to dip its toes. ESPN has its Manningcast, so I figure they’re out. Fox makes sense after dabbling with Gronk the last few years. Gronk-Kelce road reporting team?

• Beau in Toledo writes:

Mrs. Beau in Toledo just sent this to me Might explain the shitty calls?

Kinsey:

I saw this floating around and I’m still not sure if it’s a Photoshop job.

Here’s my thing: I believe the LIONS vs. the Chiefs would be the bigger pull for CBS. I don’t think the 49ers-Baltimore is a sexier matchup. The Super Bowl is going to pull the biggest rating of the year no matter which teams are playing, but you can’t tell me CBS brass isn’t cheering to show Taylor Swift in a suite for five hours.

Pair that up with the Lions story and you have a bonanza. The Lions have the coach that plays well on TV. A quarterback with Hollywood looks. A white defensive end with the hometown story that CBS can playoff of for five days and you have a winning combo for the networks.

• Jess in Alabama writes:

What’s going on with Greg Olsen’s hair?

Kinsey:

We had people over and I wasn’t concentrating on Greg’s hair, but I definitely saw it and thought he got caught in the wind. And wasn’t it raining in Santa Clara? It looked like the humidity got Greg’s hair.

Greg Olsen is one of the few people who has his real hair but it looks like a toupee — Chris (@Liquid_Swordz) January 21, 2024

My take on the (expected) death of Sports Illustrated that ran in Saturday Screencaps

• RidgeRunner writes:

Yo, Joe, your SI take was revelatory. Appreciate the insight and candor. Well done.

• Gerard W. writes:

Thank you for telling the history of your experience with Hot Clicks and SI. Hot Clicks was a daily read for me back in the day much like Screencaps is today. I read CNN SI daily for sports and Hot Clicks. (Sorry buddy but didn’t know what Busted Coverage was.) Gave up on SI’s website when Hot Clicks became boring…

Peter Kings MMQB was also a mandatory Monday read. Never thought I would run into him under the Wrigley Field bleachers. It was around 12 or 13 years ago and a vendor took us to a Friday 1 P.M. game at Wrigley. (Nothing better than skipping work to go to a Friday afternoon game at Wrigley.) It was 95 degrees, 90% humidity, no wind and full sun. The metal bleachers were unbearable!! The start of the 2nd inning I went under the bleachers to get a beer and found a little bar with a few tables and chairs. They had a couple of TV’s broadcasting the game so I texted all the guys to get out of the heat and come down there to watch the game.

There was hardly anyone down there. We were able to watch the game and all the people leaving the stadium because it was so freaking hot!! Around the 5th inning Peter King walks by. In my drunken state I just yelled PETER KING! He came right up to say hello. Nice enough guy, told him I loved his writing style and was a passionate reader of MMQB. He immediately walked away as soon as I said I couldn’t stand his politics though! He ended up sitting a few tables away with whoever he was with. We ended up going back upstairs in the 7th inning as it was a close game and it had cooled down. It had been so hot that only about 25% of the people were left in the bleachers.

Couldn’t wait to read his MMQB as I figured he would mention the drunken dipshit he met a Wrigley. Instead, he wrote about some guy giving himself a spit bath in the bathroom. No longer read his FMIA as he hardly ever writes about the Bears (as they have sucked forever) and can’t stand his crazy Woke nonsense.

Thank you and Outkick for giving us sane sports entertainment!! Those Big J’s can all suck it! (What’s Big J stand for again?)

Kinsey:

If you’re a fan of Screencaps, there’s a good chance you read my work on Busted Coverage, the site I founded from a $10 domain and built up to the point where Clay wanted me as part of the team hired to rebuild OutKick in 2020.

I don’t know if Clay would admit it, but I think he picked “OutKick the Coverage” as a play on Busted Coverage.

• Matt R. writes:

The highlight of my week from about ages 11-19 was getting that fresh crisp SI in the mail. The corny things they gave you for re-upping your membership was just icing on the cake.

Who didn’t stay up till 11 at night in the 80’s-90’s talking to their girlfriend on an SI football phone. Their downfall happened way before the swimsuit stuff. Trump made 90% of the mainstream media lose their minds. Including sports writers. He caused a real glitch in the matrix.

I think that along with the in-ability to transition to online content sealed their doom. I think the last SI I bought in an airport several years ago had so much woke crap in it I threw it away. I really have a legitimate problem understanding why smart people don’t understand that catering to less than 10% of the population isn’t a recipe for business success.

I guess that 10% is the percent that screams the loudest on social media and I guess that’s all that matters these days.

• Patrick C. in Perrysburg writes:

There wasn’t a week in the 1970’s that my brothers & I wouldn’t race home from school to see & read the latest edition of Sports Illustrated. Swimsuit Issue aside, covers like this were not only mesmerizing, but iconic.

A great Mike T. memory popped up

• Mike T. wanted the new readers to see this beer delivery guy he spotted last year in Italy. The Ts know content!

The Robots Are Coming!

• Mild Bill writes:

I ran into this at the local wholesale club. Its name is Tally. Another human out of a job.

That’s it this morning. As you know, I’m dealing with contractors and the plumber is here this morning. It’s chaos with toilets going in, a new vanity being plumbed. Projects, projects, projects!

Have an incredible day. Send me your emotional emails.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The 2023 Ravens have 11 wins against teams who were .500 or better this season, including the playoffs.



The teams with more were the 2004 Patriots and 2006 Colts, who each had 12.



Each won the Super Bowl that season.#RavensFlock @NFLResearch — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) January 22, 2024

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Buffalo Bills fans taking it hard pic.twitter.com/2XpPEDqQ0e — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2024

How did we go from this to this? pic.twitter.com/UWKX32jRFT — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 22, 2024

Hour and half till kickoff….will #BillsMafia make it pic.twitter.com/D5ebSyKwtp — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 21, 2024

YOOO this kid is legendary! Held the Josh Allen meme up at Taylor Swift as she walked in and she looked. 😂 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hQn6d19Ib8 — Adam (@adampensel) January 21, 2024

Stefon Diggs watching Bills fans blame Tyler Bass forgetting about him dropping an absolutely perfect 65-yard bomb from Josh Allen in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/snB0IHvUye — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 22, 2024

Jason Kelce seems to be having fun at the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/88o9WGxHSQ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 22, 2024

Lions have absolutely CRUSHED their recent drafts 🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/OIOZJE7BEU — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 22, 2024

Lions fans have waited a really long time for this. Some have waited a really, really long time.



Earned and deserved. pic.twitter.com/cV3eonuTbs — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 22, 2024

Dan Campbell threw up a fist for the fans.



A man in his Lions kingdom 💪 pic.twitter.com/muNc8vgYWc — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 21, 2024

No matter what happens the rest of the Lions game, the most impressive thing I’ll see today might be this sandwich pic.twitter.com/IB9GvIWYTb — Taylor DesOrmeau (@TDesOrmeau) January 21, 2024

Packers fans down bad at Texas Live pic.twitter.com/7jQaU7UEB9 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 22, 2024

Rob Gronkowski on the first day of WWIII so he can secure his USAA membership. pic.twitter.com/3SXTJ9wfXB — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) January 21, 2024

Jacy Sheldon and her sister Emmy 😍 after Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa



This should be shared a million times



pic.twitter.com/4p3SCzjW9U — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) January 21, 2024

Leaving stripes in your yard on a Thursday night when July 4th falls on a Saturday. https://t.co/HzJ2azW1UF — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 20, 2024

1981 Retro Ad:



— Sears Bathroom Carpeting pic.twitter.com/oaQuMGonCK — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) January 22, 2024

What were they serving up at McDonalds on 8th st?! 😳😩🤦‍♂️| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/YMx4LPeYTF — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) January 21, 2024

Potato Chip Gratin. pic.twitter.com/fjjO6CGzWV — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 22, 2024