Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Christen Harper Will Never Forget This Victory Monday, Lions Fans Crying & Cowboys Fans Punching Each Other

I have tried and tried to tell Lions fans to start believing and now here we are with the Lions not only winning a playoff game, but they’re getting another home game and if you don’t have your NFC Championship Sunday hotel rooms, you better hurry!

As a Bengals fan who moved into the Detroit TV market in 1995, I’ve seen some brutal Lions seasons on Fox because that’s all that’s been available. I’d be sitting here in late December with nothing besides the horrible Browns and equally horrible Lions on TV at 1 ET on Sundays.

I like to think I understand the pain Detroit Lions fans have endured over the years. I’ve been to Lions games like 2019 when Matthew Stafford dueled with Patrick Mahomes only to lose 34-30 in a heartbreaker where Lions fans looked like they’d been beaten with a crowbar in a street fight. I’ve been to Lions games like Brett Favre beating the Lions while wearing the Vikings colors in 2009. I have a seat from the Silverdome. I went to the Silverdome in 1995 for the first time in my life to watch Barry Sanders drop 157 yards and three touchdowns on the Browns.

Cleveland was out of the NFL five months later.

I wasn’t emotional over last night’s Lions victory, but I was extremely happy for the fans who grew up with this misery in their bodies. I have buddies who are in their mid-30s who have no memories of the Lions having success. Those are the people I’m happy for.

But the Lions aren’t done.

I tried to tell Diesel and Canoe Kirk two months ago to book hotel rooms for a possible NFC Championship game. Now here we are with just a couple of things to fall their way and it’s going to happen.

If you aren’t believing now, I don’t know what to tell you guys. Get those rooms. You can always cancel. Rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn just outside Ford Field are just $250/night for NFC Championship Sunday. I’m just saying.

Can't believe rooms were still available for NFC Championship Sunday, but I'm booked.



Last time I did this, the Cavs won the NBA title.



Just saying, AC. pic.twitter.com/48dZqWUSiT — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 15, 2024

• Anonymous Lions Fan in TN writes:

I am the forever pessimistic Lions fan but have to give them credit for this win! I think the stars aligned. Not only did the Lions win a playoff game for the second time in my life, my ex-girlfriend out of the blue was texting me with the “hey how are you? What’s up? Are you seeing anyone?” type texts on the same day!!!!

Life. Is. Good. And the sex may be amazing soon. I must be living in a simulation.

How else can I explain these two amazing feats happening on the same day? The only other great thing that could happen is if my ex-wife were to…nah, ain’t going there. But seriously, I’ve been a HUGE critic of the Lions based on my literally lifelong fandom and their extremely poor track record, but they got the job done today! I know the bubble will burst next weekend but at least this is a start, and Dan Campbell is a man’s man. Dude is just oozing with manliness. Men, hide your women from him.

• Gen X. Warren in Florida writes:

It was definitely a tale of two teams this weekend, my Dolphins and my wife’s and her family’s Lions. Unfortunately the Phins played as expected (a couple of more wins and they would’ve been playing in Miami), but Detroit had a gritty win. And with Dallas pooing the bed, Lions stay home next weekend! (I told my wife as Dallas was choking that they should try and grab Belichick.)

Also, love the new nickname! I’m a 90s Gen X dude all the way! Mrs. Gen X loves it too, thanks!

• Kris K. in Manchester, NH writes:

Made the questionable decision to take my Berner for a hike up New Hampshire’s Mt Liberty Saturday and ski with my adult boys on our White Mountains all day Sunday instead of watch America’s game all weekend. Did I miss any drama or excellent match play? Hmm…

It was easy to anticipate this poor post-season product.

As suspected, adrenaline was best found in the forest, not the couch.

…and for the record I’m not a bitter Pats fan. Never been a NE fan.

Those of us in NE over 50 yrs old grew up watching the bonecrushing NFC East games (namely the Giants vs. their rivals) as the Patriots never could warrant tv time cuz they couldn’t sell out what was Schaefer stadium in my formidable years.

I’m not anti-football. Just want to see competitive games. Not feeling it nor seeing it in these early rounds.

God, I hope Detroit/Rams tonight can remedy that.

Kinsey:

I hope Kris saw those Lions fans crying. I hope he felt a little bit of empathy for what those people must’ve been feeling.

• Jess in Alabama writes:

How about Cris Collinsworth’s son on the broadcast tonight?!?

Kinsey:

His voice is annoying. God help us if he’s ever a color analyst.

• Steve N. in Tyler, TX writes:

Checking in from East Texas where it’s 18 degrees. We here in the great state of Texas laugh at you Yankees that live with the bitter cold of winter. But I think the joke is on us this weekend. DANG it’s cold!

To celebrate the cold and possibly the best football weekend of the season, I thought I would share with the wonderful SC community a couple of great still shots from the KC Miami game. I never thought that I would see it so cold that a helmet would become brittle and shatter. Keep it coming Joe… you’re building a legacy!

• Indy Daryl writes:

Broke down, bought a month of Peacock to watch Chiefs Dolphins. Was reminded that they have exclusive access to Parks and Rec, one of my favorite shows of all time. I would submit to you that when Chuck Norris finishes up his epic run closing down SC, that the timeless Ron Swanson take up the mantle.

• Jim M. writes:

All on that coach. 4th and 2 at what was essentially the beginning of the 3rd qtr?…Punt u idiot! They were still in the game with a stop and a touchdown! Just Cleveland being Cleveland!!! Ha!……If Dallas loses, then BB to Cowboys, u heard it here first. Winter finally coming to southern New England…gotta hunker down! Take care Joe!

‘Sun Dogs’

• Gerard W. writes:

Pretty good Sun Dogs this morning [Sunday]

• Jacob B. in Castle Rock, sent in this one Saturday morning:

-7 degrees with partial snow rainbow at sunrise

Panama City on a Saturday night

• Mike N. writes:

Awakened by this our second night of vacation in Panama City. Video from our 9th floor balcony over looking the hotel parking lot. This lasted from 11:45pm to 1:30am.

That’s it for this Monday morning. I have a plumber here modernizing a shutoff valve and some bathroom valves. He’s up and down the stairs. I have a Zoom meeting. It’s cold. We have content to produce.

It’s time to get after it, folks. Welcome to mid-January!

Have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

The last team to be the lowest seed in their conference and win the Super Bowl was the 2010 Packers with Aaron Rodgers in Super Bowl XLV. #GoPackGo @packers @NFLResearch — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) January 15, 2024

How cool is this for Detroit? How about this 👇 cool. pic.twitter.com/XrQb7D9wXy — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 15, 2024

Some people say sports don’t matter but as someone wearing a Lion head alone in his apt, who waited 30+ years to see a win, they do.

So happy for the fans, the team and especially Goff. I love the Detroit Lions. Bury me in Honolulu Blue. #OnePride

(Yes I cried, shut up) pic.twitter.com/ZJa7bo9Nrw — Corey (@CoreySmutledge) January 15, 2024

Exactly how we're feeling tonight! 💙🦁🏈

Thank you—Beth, from Haslett—for sending in this Lions fan crying happy tears after receiving his Lions jersey for Christmas!



How much of a Lions fan are you? Send us a photo here ➡️ https://t.co/ibZChtR4ta pic.twitter.com/KKt3vn6aDb — WILX News 10 (@wilxTV) January 15, 2024

My manager and director are both serious #Lions fans. In fact, my manager had tickets to the game. I'd pay money to see them screaming and/or crying in happiness. 😄 pic.twitter.com/nNEJ48UwoB — Youlike (@MelikeYzzz) January 15, 2024

Poor guy… just wanted to high five someone. 😢🤣😝 pic.twitter.com/GEZXOexitS — Jason Williams (@Bashido) January 15, 2024

Same Old Lions: Dead



Brand New Lions: Alive



The #Lions are heading to the Divisional Round… and will be back home again next week for the winner of Eagles/Bucs. pic.twitter.com/4jzbjm22Qh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2024

You really hate to see Cowboys fans resorting to such behavior. 👎pic.twitter.com/3Ehgcx1IWZ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 15, 2024

THE HOES ARE THRIVING pic.twitter.com/TeC1HI6eIv — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) January 15, 2024

Chris Christie and Dallas Cowboys drop out in the same week. pic.twitter.com/NGjNlYDxb3 — Bonner (@SudsGlenside) January 15, 2024

Best content of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/LaqjnoyIih — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 15, 2024

Buffalo bills fans shoveling inside the stadium 🏟️ getting paid $20 to do it. The bills stadium is in a residential neighborhood. So these guys walked there. Follow me for more cool posts pic.twitter.com/AYLAWPC3vc — The wonder of it all (@wonderofitall7) January 14, 2024

Normally not a fan of wasting time watching sports



But when I see a man standing in freezing temperatures with a headset on to make cold calls with, I have to applaud him pic.twitter.com/OAguCMfPwz — Hunter (Let's hop on a quick 5 min call) (@huntercoldcalls) January 14, 2024

Me watching the cops pull up to the neighbor’s house across the street. pic.twitter.com/rbUxdbVCrC — Ryan Gaydos (@Gaydos_) January 14, 2024

All the beers are freezing at Arrowhead pic.twitter.com/Q7RBo0Sr2A — Scott Rodriguez (@ScottRo83866595) January 14, 2024

Keegan Bradley doing AimPoint from 2 feet is excruciating to watch pic.twitter.com/gjf1Rv3h8b — W (@ZitiDoggsGolf) January 15, 2024

Pipes bursting at Choctaw



(via IG/ nicktratcha) pic.twitter.com/JRecc75W95 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 14, 2024