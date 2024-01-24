Jared Goff Cuts Off Radio Host Who Tried To Tell Him What Skip Bayless Thinks About Lions

Videos by OutKick

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions reached the NFC Championship game after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. They now face arguably the best team in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers, on the road.

One would assume that the team doesn’t need any added motivation here. The team is on the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance, which would be the second in Goff’s career but the first in the history of the Detroit Lions.

During an interview with a local radio station, a host asked the quarterback about whether or not “bulletin board material” matters. Instead of just responding, “no,” Goff decided to play along. At least, until he heard what material to which the host was referring.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff has no time for questions about Skip Bayless or what his opinions are on the NFL. (Photo: Eric Seals / USA Today Network)

“Does bulletin board material matter you guys at all?” the hosts asks.

“Depends what it is,” Goff replies. “What do you got?”

“Skip Bayless, after your game, tweeted out the following,” the host begins. But, he never got to read the tweet.

“No, I don’t care about anything he says,” Goff interrupts. “You can stop now.”

This comments cracks up the hosts. And, honestly, me too.

LISTEN:

Here’s the audio clip of Jared Goff talking about Skip Bayless pic.twitter.com/vUcjd1gDSl — 𝕋𝕠𝕞 (@TL_LARams) January 24, 2024

For the record, here’s the post the host planned to read before Goff cut him off.

Congrats, Lions. You have won the right to get blown out at San Francisco. But hey, great year. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 21, 2024

I love all of this, quite honestly. Skip Bayless is doing what he does: posting on social media over-the-top takes about sports. He does the same thing on his show and it made him a star in the sports media.

However, players don’t respect Bayless’ opinions. Why should they? He’s a performance artist, not a football analyst. Even he knows that.

In fact, just the idea that a radio host wanted to invoke Bayless’ name in the first place to Goff is a win for Bayless.

And Goff might not like Bayless, or respect his opinion, but he clearly is well-aware of the sports talk show host.

Well handled by Goff, and job well done by Skip Bayless.