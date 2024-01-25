Videos by OutKick

Don’t come at Jared Goff with any nonsense about the Detroit Lions unless you want to get cooked in front of the internet.

Goff and the Lions are gearing up to play the 49ers for the right to play in the Super Bowl. It’s only the second time in franchise history the Lions have advanced to the NFC Championship, and fans – myself included – are beyond fired up.

In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s even real after decades and decades of disappointment. Well, Goff already notched one win this week during a press conference.

Jared Goff messes with reporter over lack of “superstars” on the Lions.

A reporter praised Goff and the Lions for having some really talented players, and at first Goff was very happy with the compliment. However, things took a quick shift.

“Alright, never mind,” Goff shot back with a bit of a grin on his face when the reporter suggested the Lions, while talented, don’t have the “superstars” the 49ers have.

The Detroit QB was then quick to point out Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell were both first team All-Pro players this season.

The exchange seemed to be all in good fun, but still really funny. Watch it unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Goff is already 1-0 on the week.

Clearly, this was all in good fun, and Goff wasn’t offended by the “superstars” remark. It’s actually an accurate assessment.

The 49ers have a much larger market in California, are more of a national brand and have been competitive for a long time.

Of course they’re going to have more of a “superstar” perception around their best players. Christian McCaffrey is literally the most famous running back in the NFL and Brock Purdy is everyone’s favorite underdog story.

The Lions certainly have talent, but not under the same kind of spotlight.

Jared Goff cooks reporter in hilarious fashion. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

However, I’m sure that doesn’t bother Dan Campbell one bit. Campbell and the Lions only have one goal:

Win football games.

The Detroit Lions play the 49ers in the NFC Championship. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

If that happens without all the attention you see from players elsewhere in the league, then so be it. There’s only four teams still alive in the postseason.

Clearly whatever Dan Campbell and the Lions are doing is working. Now, the team and Goff notched a (humorous) win over a reporter ahead of playing the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

You simply love to see it.

LIONS TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!



Rapid reaction: pic.twitter.com/EF5RDBjKrj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

Let me know your prediction for the Lions/49ers matchup at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.