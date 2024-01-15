Jared Goff Evens The Score Against Exes, L.A. Rams, With Historic Detroit Lions Playoff Victory

Videos by OutKick

Breakups are rough. But in the end, you can still come out on top. Former L.A. Rams quarterback Jared Goff settled the score with an old ex — the L.A. Rams — by shattering their postseason hopes Sunday night with an early playoff exit.

Detroit defeated the Rams, 24-23.

Jared Goff Gets Sweet Revenge Against Sean McVay, Stafford’s Rams

Goff became the first quarterback in NFL history to defeat a playoff team he previously started for in the postseason (yes, Matthew Stafford could’ve landed the same honor).

But Goff’s win proved more historic.

The Detroit Lions (12-5) won their first playoff game in 32 years and Goff stuck it to Sean McVay and the Rams — undoubtedly evening the score, 1-1, in the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade debate.

DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 14: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 14: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the second quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Rams coach Sean McVay famously kickstarted Jared Goff’s path to — dare we say — elite quarterback status, only to dump the man with a trade to Detroit (for Stafford) in 2021. To make matters worse for Goff, the Rams won the Super Bowl in Matthew Stafford’s first year.

Goff appeared to be the loser in the breakup. Until he knocked off the Rams with a near-perfect performance.

Lions Out-Muscle Rams

Goff threw for 227 yards and a touchdown, completing 22 of 27 passes.

Led by a smitten Jared Goff and an always-hyped Dan Campbell, the Lions set the tone on both sides of the ball — eating chunks of yardage on offense and playing with muscle on defense.

A collective strength from the Lions proved necessary as the Rams tested Detroit’s lead all evening. The Lions defense showed out exceptionally, limiting the Rams backfield to 67 yards and laying a pounding on Stafford.

Rookie wideout Puka Nacua caught nine passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. Detroit also escaped another night of sub-par officiating.

Matthew Stafford is tough as nails



(and I’ve seen roughing the passer called on a lot less than this 2nd shoulder hit) pic.twitter.com/hLBVaGjbph — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 15, 2024

This was called a false start on the Lions but it should have been a neutral zone infraction. #LARvsDET pic.twitter.com/NawqfJL2ll — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 15, 2024

Goff and Detroit continue to shock the NFL world.

With nothing to lose and a statement victory under their belts, who’s brave enough to get inside a den with these Lions?

Detroit prepares for the NFC Divisional Round next Sunday, taking on the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Philadelphia Eagles matchup …

… and fellas, always win the breakup.

DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 14: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)