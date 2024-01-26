Thunderous Pro-Jared Goff Chant Breaks Out During Detroit Red Wings Game

Videos by OutKick

Detroit fans can’t contain their excitement when it comes to Jared Goff and the Lions playing in the NFC Championship game.

The Lions will travel to Levi’s Stadium this Sunday to battle Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers squad for a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Four quarters and sixty minutes for the rest of their lives. That’s the mindset players and fans both have. The old Lions are dead and gone. A new era has been ushered in by Dan Campbell with Jared Goff under center.

As hard as it is to believe, the Lions are for real, and after decades of getting kicked in the groin over and over again, fans finally have something to be happy about.

LIONS TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!



Rapid reaction: pic.twitter.com/EF5RDBjKrj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

Lions fans are fired up for Jared Goff and the team.

That was on display Thursday night during the Red Wings/Flyers game. A thunderous “Jared Goff! Jared Goff! Jared Goff!” chant broke out at the end of the game.

It’s just the latest sign fans can’t wait for Sunday. Watch the truly awesome moment unfold below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

JARED GOFF 🗣️ JARED GOFF 🗣️ JARED GOFF 🗣️



Detroit is ready for Sunday. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/fO6azlA5GB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2024

This is hardly the first time Lions fans have shown Goff some serious love during the team’s awesome playoff run.

The truck he was in with his dad was surrounded by Lions fans after the team beat the Rams at home to get the playoffs rolling.

Supporters of the franchise are simply excited and amped up to show love for a team that has had so little to cheer about.

#LIONS FANS WENT WILD FOR JARED GOFF AS HE LEFT THE STADIUM WITH HIS DAD



👏👏👏

pic.twitter.com/bwSWcofEGH — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 16, 2024

Now, the Lions will play the 49ers this weekend, and there might end up being a statue of Jared Goff outside the stadium if the team is able to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Seriously, imagine if I told you during Dan Campbell’s first season with a 3-13-1 record that the team would be a game away from the SB and fans would be chanting Goff’s name at a hockey game.

Nobody would have believed me and for good reason.

Lions fans are fired up to watch Jared Goff and the team play the 49ers in the NFC Championship. (Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on the NFL postseason as we have them. I’ll be doing multiple reaction videos throughout the day Sunday prior to and during the game. Feel free to reach out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com with ideas. Otherwise, enjoy the show!