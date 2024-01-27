NFL Great Jared Allen Working Toward Olympic Bid In Curling

Videos by OutKick

Jared Allen accomplished quite a bit in his 12 NFL seasons. Now, he’s hoping to add an Olympic medal to his list of accolades.

The former All-Pro defensive end is headed to New Jersey next week for the Curling U.S. National Championships at The Rink at American Dream. A win would take him one step closer to his dream of competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

This whole thing started as a wager with a friend about qualifying for a PGA Tour event. But always a competitor, Allen decided to set his sights on an even bigger stage.

He first looked at giving badminton a shot, but soon realized that was “way too much movement for me at this age.”

And that’s when he discovered curling — a team sport, played on ice, where players take turns to slide stones made of granite toward a target.

“I read the rules of curling, it was like the winners have to buy the losers beer,” Allen told The New York Post. “Most people start in their 40s, I was like right up my alley.”

That was five years ago. Since then, Allen has gone from competing with former NFL stars Marc Bulger, Keith Bulluck and Michael Roos to working with former Olympian Jason Smith.

Jared Allen Rises To The Challenge

To the untrained eye, curling is just shuffleboard on ice. But Allen said there’s actually a ton of strategy involved.

“I think for me, the strategic part was something that was very interesting,” he said. “Obviously the physical side, I can learn physical things. But, the dynamic of how to determine how hard to throw, tracking ice conditions, paying attention to all those little things. All the minute angles that go into it.

“That’s where I think the sport is really fun and that’s where I think you see the best teams are the most consistent teams.”

(Credit: Bob Weder via New York Post)

At this year’s Championships, Allen hopes to build upon his team’s success in 2023. Just a year ago, Allen & Co. took down Team Shuster — the 2018 Olympic gold medalists and 2022 fourth-place Olympic finishers.

“Definitely improved from last year and we’re excited,” Allen said. “Obviously earned our way to nationals and now we’re excited to go out there and try to get the ultimate crown which is the national title.”

It’s only January, and it’s already shaping up to be a banner year for Allen.

The 41 year old is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. He spent time with the Chiefs, Bears and Panthers, but is best known for his defensive dominance in Minnesota.

But before he can worry about that gold jacket, it’s time to grab a broom and hit the ice.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.