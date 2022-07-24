Japanese High School Baseball Player Switch Hits After Every Pitch

Baseball players are generally considered to be the most superstitious and routine oriented of any professional athletes.

In at bat routines have in some cases, become legendary. Nomar Garciaparra’s incessant fiddling with his batting gloves is just one famous example.

For one high school baseball player in Japan though, his routine is undoubtedly one of the most unusual you’ll ever see.

Instead of switch hitting based on the throwing arm of the current pitcher, this player switches between hitting righty and lefty after every pitch:

High school player in Japan switches sides of the plate after every pitch pic.twitter.com/P2cvURqjWV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 23, 2022

Switch hitting is crazy enough as it is, considering how hard it is to hit at all, let alone to hit from both sides of the plate.

This takes that to a whole new level.

Jumping between the batter’s boxes seemed to rattle the pitcher, as the at bat ended in a hit by pitch.

It’s unclear whether or not he actually hits from both sides of the plate, or how successful he is at making contact as a lefty or righty, but it clearly seems to be a distraction for the pitcher.

Considering his already remarkably versatile skill set, maybe this should be something Shohei Ohtani should try as his next display of superhuman baseball ability.