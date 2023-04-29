January Jones Reminds People She Can Still Throw Heat With Bikini Dancing Video

Videos by OutKick

January Jones is still more than capable of generating some attention online.

Jones became incredibly famous for playing Betty Draper in “Mad Men” for several years, and the role resulted in her being nominated for several major awards.

“Mad Men” went off the air nearly eight years ago, but Jones is still out here dropping content for her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The popular actress went mega-viral late Friday with a bikini dancing video.

January Jones still has her fastball.

It feels like it’s been a lifetime since we last heard about January Jones. Everyone knows time moves fast in the content game.

One minute, you’re at the top of the world. Then, without warning, you can be knocked from the top spot.

It’s been over a year since January Jones last checked in for the OutKick audience. People are now all about Olivia Dunne, Paige Spiranac and a few others.

Clearly, January Jones felt the need to remind people that while “Mad Men” might be over, her elite content skills are still as sharp as ever.

It’s a sniper mindset with her, apparently. No need to fire regularly, but when she does, she damn sure doesn’t miss.

For anyone who wants to take a little walk down memory lane, there’s plenty of other January Jones content on her Instagram. She might not fire with the regularity of some popular women, but as she just proved, Jones’ fastball is still as sharp as ever.