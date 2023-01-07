Jane Fonda Says Tom Brady So Hot Her Knees Buckled When They Met

Add Jane Fonda to the growing list of women enamored with Tom Brady since his divorce.

At the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, Fonda celebrated the premiere of her new movie “80 for Brady.” The comedy tells the story of four elderly best friends who love the quarterback so much that they travel to Houston to watch the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

The film also stars Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin and features cameos by other Patriot greats Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the Premiere Screening of “80 For Brady” at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

When asked if Gronk was a good actor, Fonda gushed, “Who cares?”

But it’s abundantly clear who really impressed the award-winning actress.

“Tom Brady, I think he went into all of our trailers individually,” Fonda said. “And when he walked into my trailer at the end, my knees gave way. I had to hold onto something. I mean, he is gorgeous. He is so gorgeous.”

But looks aren’t everything, and Fonda said Brady is also “a true gentleman.”

“He was gracious,” she said. “I had one of those huge football sweatshirts waiting for him because my nephew is an enormous fan, and he was so gracious. And (Tom) wrote on it for him, and my nephew now has that on the wall in a frame. (Tom) just has very good manners like that.”

The legendary quarterback doesn’t just appear in the movie, though. His own company is producing it.

199 Productions, a nod to Brady’s selection number in the 2000 NFL Draft, launched in 2020 as “a global multi-platform content company to develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows.”

If I’m being honest, “80 for Brady” actually looks kind of funny.

The film hits theaters on February 3. Assuming the Buccaneers don’t make the Super Bowl, maybe Fonda can get Brady to go as her date.

She has some pretty stiff competition, though.