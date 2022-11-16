Jana Kramer Dated Chris Evans Until He Ghosted Her After An Unfortunate Bathroom Incident

Singer and actress Jana Kramer isn’t immune to being ghosted. She revealed that she was ghosted by actor Chris Evans after a sleepover at his house more than a decade ago.

The reason the “Sexiest Man Alive” never called back was an unfortunate and embarrassing moment for the 38-year-old involving the bathroom.

Jana Kramer at the iHeartCountry Festival (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Jana relived the incident on her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer. She recalled that the two had been on a few dates before she was invited over to his house for a sleepover.

His friends from Boston were in town and they were all hanging out and having a good time. That was before she made a trip to the bathroom.

Jana Kramer And Chris Evans Had Their Last Interaction Outside Of A Bathroom

Jana says she was tired and was heading to bed before Chris was. She made a stop by the bathroom first and that’s when things went south.

“I had asparagus for dinner that night. So, I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me,” Kramer shared.

“And so that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again.”

The two didn’t hook up that night. When she woke up in the morning, Jana said she took an “asparagus walk of shame out of his house.”

That’s Jana’s story. I’d love to hear Chris’ version of events. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that it had almost nothing to do with asparagus pee. My guess is she either devastated the bathroom in another way or the fact that she called it a night early was to blame for the ghosting.

If it was in fact the asparagus pee we can put her name down as the only person to ever get ghosted for that reason.