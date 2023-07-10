Jamie Foxx Seen For The First Time Since Medical Emergency, Appears To Be In High Spirits

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx was nothing but smiles after being spotted for the first time since suffering a medical emergency.

The star actor suffered an unknown medical emergency in April, and ended up in the hospital. Details about the situation remain shrouded in mystery, but several people close to Foxx have offered positive update over the past couple weeks.

Now, Foxx has been spotted and he seemed to be doing well.

Jamie Foxx spotted for first time since medical emergency. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx in high spirits on a boat.

TMZ captured video of the popular actor on a massive boat Sunday afternoon cruising on the Chicago River, and he didn’t seem to have a care in the world. In fact, Foxx was grinning ear-to-ear and waved at the people filming him.

You can check out “Django Unchained” actor below.

Foxx’s medical situation remains unknown.

It’s been months since Jamie Foxx ended up in the hospital. TMZ reported at the time the situation was so bad family not in the area was coming to see him.

Since then, rumors have been flying, and Foxx hasn’t been seen in public. He did briefly say he felt “blessed” for all the support in an early May Instagram post.

Other than that, Jamie Foxx and his family have been very silent about his current condition.

His “They Cloned Tyrone” co-star John Boyega told ET Canada, “He’s all good. He’s all good. So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”

Now, there’s video of Foxx cruising around on a boat looking like he’s having himself a great day. It’s the most positive update fans have received since the situation started.

Jamie Foxx appeared in high spirits after being spotted for the first time after medical emergency. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Let’s hope the fact he was in such high spirits is a sign Foxx is nearing a return to 100%. The public still has no idea what happened, but it’s clear he’s trending up. That’s great news for him and his family.