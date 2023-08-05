Jamie Foxx Accused Of Antisemitism After Social Media Post About Jesus

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx almost died a couple months ago. But that won’t give him a pass from the outrage mob.

The actor is currently under fire after sharing an Instagram post Friday that many perceived to be antisemitic.

The since-deleted post read, “They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

Not surprisingly, some of his followers took Foxx’s comment as an attack on Jewish people.

“I am a Jewish advocate who fights antisemitism,” on critic tweeted. “Jamie Foxx’s post was a horrifically antisemitic message rooted in classic blood libel and anti Jewish conspiracy theory.”

She continued: “He has 16.7 million followers. I’m not waiting on him to further expand.”

“Seeing someone like Jamie Foxx post antisemitic content is a sad reminder that Jews can’t just exist like most everyone else,” another person said. “There will always be people who hate us.”

And the drama didn’t stop there.

Some eagle eyes noticed actress Jennifer Aniston actually “liked” the post when it was still up.

So later, Aniston used her Instagram Story to denounce antisemitism.

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” she wrote. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Jamie Foxx Sets The Record Straight.

Amid the backlash, Foxx shared another update to Instagram Saturday morning — this time clarifying his previous comments.

The 55-year-old says his words were not aimed at Jewish people.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” Foxx wrote. “To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more.”

He continued: “I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

So it’s pretty clear Foxx’s passive aggressive post was not a targeted attack on the Jewish community. Still, it’s easy to see why people thought it was.

Next time, Jamie, let’s choose our words a little more carefully.

Actually, let’s ALL just stop the passive aggressive Instagram posts altogether. That feels like a better solution.