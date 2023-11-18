James Madison Perfect Season Comes To An End On Wild Play In Overtime That Has Folks Talking

Videos by OutKick

The perfect season for James Madison has come to an end, losing to App State in overtime. It was the final play of the game in overtime that has many folks talking.

After a huge week of publicity, and with College Gameday on-campus, James Madison looked to force the NCAA into a further decision on bowl eligibility. After being denied the opportunity to play in the postseason because of an NCAA rule pertaining to teams making the leap to FBS level, emotions were high this week.

On the final play of the game, needing a touchdown to win, App State’s Joey Aguilar connected with Kaedin Robinson for the 8-yard touchdown. But, the question of whether or not he fumbled the ball at the goal line was being reviewed by officials.

App State has touchdown confirmed, they defeat James Madison 26-23.



Wow, what a wild final play that wasn’t ruled a fumble. It was close, but ball looked to hit goal line pic.twitter.com/q3mcpnXdBK — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 18, 2023

After reviewing the play, officials determined the receiver had at least hit the goal line with the football, leading to James Madison fans sitting in shock and App State players storming the field.

The perfect season has come to an end, and now the school could continue to pressure the NCAA into letting it play in a bowl.

JAMES MADISON GETS THE TWO pic.twitter.com/AHNYsOkvw3 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 18, 2023

Ty Son Lawton of the James Madison Dukes silences the crowd after scoring a touchdown in the second half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on September 9, in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Why Can’t James Madison Participate In Postseason?

After petitioning the NCAA multiple times to be able to participate in the postseason, the organization denied James Madison again this past week. The rules state that a team coming up to the FBS level must play in two full seasons before being eligible for a conference championship or bowl game.

The NCAA being the dud that it is, denied the petition. In most cases, teams that transition from FCS to FBS usually aren’t as successful in the first number of years. But, teams like James Madison have made the point that this rule needs to be altered.

“Requirements for members transitioning into FBS are based on factors beyond athletics performance,” NCAA Board of Directors said this week regarding James Madison petition. “They are intended to ensure schools are properly evaluating their long-term sustainability in the subdivision.”

There could be one last try, as the Virginia attorney general is pressuring the NCAA and even threatening a lawsuit if needed.

As for the perfect season, that came to an end tonight. In terms of what we’ve seen all season long, this team deserves an opportunity to play in a bowl game.

Thanks a lot, NCAA.