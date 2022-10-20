James Jones Criticizes Big Ben’s Body Language After Brady Comments

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t like what he saw from Tom Brady over the weekend, but former NFL receiver James Jones says he has no room to talk.

On his podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, Big Ben said “there’s no way he’s enjoying this – no way.”

He was probably right, as evidenced by the 20-18 loss to the woeful Steelers and the moment Brady was caught on camera berating his offensive line.

Still, James Jones gave Roethlisberger the ol’ “Those who live in glass houses…” treatment.

James Jones Called Big Ben ‘King Of Looking Like You Don’t Care Out There’

Jones was on FS1’s First Things First and laid the ex-quarterback’s penchant for lousy body language.

“I wish I was sitting there watching the game with Big Ben because I would’ve said, ‘Big Ben, shut up!'” Jones said. “Because if there’s anything we know about Tom Brady, Tom Brady’s gonna give you everything he’s got. If he didn’t care, he wouldn’t be yelling at his linemen, dropping all those F-bombs and all of that. And for Big Ben to say that – you are the king of looking like you don’t care out there.”

Jones would know. He was part of the Green bay Packers team that defeated Roethlisberger’s Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger exhibiting some less-than-stellar body language. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

“Every time you get hit – every time something goes bad – your body language is the worst out there. I’ve seen it with my own two eyes on the same field competing against you,” Jones said.

“For him to say this about Tom Brady knowing that … it ain’t about the passion that Tom Brady plays with. So for Big Ben to say that, that’s crazy.”

Jeez. Tell us how you really feel, James…

We now wait patiently for Roethlisberger’s response. It could be a doozy.

