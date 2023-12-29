James Franklin Befuddles Lane Kiffin With Detailed Breakdown Of Wawa Vs. Sheetz Debate

Videos by OutKick

Penn State and Ole Miss are gearing up to play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, but just because they’re in Georgia doesn’t mean an enterprising reporter didn’t ask Penn State head coach James Franklin about the biggest debate in the Keystone State.

We’re talking about Sheetz vs. Wawa, baby.

Now, Pennsylvania natives like myself will know that this is always a major debate between the eastern and western parts of the state, and it’s all about which convenience store reigns supreme.

In the east, you’ve got Wawa, while Western PA has Sheetz. Traditionally, folks from the Philly area will be vocal in their support for Wawa. Meanwhile, people from just about everywhere else in Pennsylvania— especially west of the Susquehanna River — will drive past a Wawa to get to Sheetz.

So, James Franklin, what say you on the great Sheetz vs. Wawa debate?

Wawa or Sheetz?



James Franklin negotiating NIL deals from the podium was a master class today 🤣@HappyValleyUtd | @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/dy3zAnGFtW — Allie Berube (@allieberube) December 29, 2023

“You put me in a tough spot,” Franklin said, before explaining the significance of the question to people like Lane Kiffin who understandably had no idea what the hell they were talking about.

“I grew up just outside of Philadelphia, so I’m Wawa guy,” Franklin explained. “But now I live in Central Pennsylvania. And it’s Sheetz. Lane is looking at me like I’m crazy; he probably doesn’t know what Wawa or Sheetz is. But I think I got to stay with Wawa.”

James Franklin Gave The Correct Answer Because Both Sheetz And Wawa Are Great… But Wawa Is A Little Better

I’m a Central Pennsylvania (South Central to be precise; the 717) so I grew up in the DMZ of the Sheetz-Wawa war. Oddly enough, despite being just two hours from Philly and four from Pittsburgh, my county only had Sheetz. Oddly, enough, I didn’t really get a taste for Wawa (and its bountiful Tastykake selection) until I moved to Florida for college.

However, I’ve got to agree with James Franklin. I love starting the day with a Shmuffin or Shmiscuit, and they’ve got some stellar mozzarella sticks at Sheetz. However, the Wawa cheesesteak, and the holiday tradition that is the Gobbler, put it in the top spot for me. However, you can’t go wrong with either in my book.

Now, James Franklin — being a college football coach in the Age of NIL — managed to turn that question into a potential opportunity for his players.

“I’m willing to negotiate if Sheetz or Wawa would like to work with our players moving forward with some NIHL opportunities, I think, I’m willing to negotiate,” he said.

Kiffin chimed in on this as well with a very funny jab about the state of college athletics.

“And if they don’t respond to his negotiations the way he wants, he’s not going to coach the game tomorrow,” Kiffin said to a huge laugh. “That’s what we deal with now.”

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle