James Franklin Goes Full Trent Dilfer With Hilarious Quote About Losing

Penn State coach James Franklin did the one thing you should never do in the coaching world:

Go full Trent Dilfer.

Penn State plays Ohio State this Saturday in Columbus and the game has major College Football Playoff implications.

The winner will be in great postseason position, and the loser will need to win out and hope for some help. The stakes couldn’t be any higher, and I’d love to hear your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

James Franklin and Penn State play Ohio State Saturday. The game has major College Football Playoff implications. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

James Franklin goes full Trent Dilfer.

Well, James Franklin is now dishing out advice about winning and losing, and his thoughts are truly profound!

“Before you learn to win, you have to learn not to lose,” Franklin said on his show Thursday, according to Nittany Sports Now writer Joe Smeltzer.

He also claimed he’s never missed one day of work in 28 years of work. Respect, James. Respect.

Franklin: “Before you learn to win, you have to learn not to lose.” — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) October 19, 2023

Thanks for the knowledge, James!

Absolutely life-changing advice from the Penn State head coach. Did you all know that before you learn to win, you must first learn how to not lose?

Wow, Earth-shattering claim from James Franklin. It’s literally a copy of what Trent Dilfer infamously said, “You can not lose games in the NFL and still win.”

Never go full Trent Dilfer. Just don’t do it.

If nothing else, at least Trent Dilfer knows you cannot lose games and still win. pic.twitter.com/jKd6I7F1kP — WG (@NvictusManeo) November 30, 2022

Penn State vs. Ohio State should be a battle, but it’s already entertaining off the field. How could it not be with such profound advice and knowledge being shared with the college football world? As for not missing a day of work in 28-years, that’s an all-time claim. Can we get a fact check? No sick days? Not one day off? Sounds like he has the Hookstead work ethic in his soul. Send me your thoughts on James Franklin to David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I can’t wait to hear them, and make sure to check out the battle between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes Saturday at noon EST.