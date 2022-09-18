Penn State football took over Auburn’s trap on Saturday night and James Franklin enjoyed every second. The Nittany Lions took down the Tigers in dominant fashion and it resulted in a glorious locker room celebration.

During the first drive of the game, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford got absolutely LICKED. Despite the fact that he probably should have taken a breather, he stayed in the game and scored on the ground not long thereafter. It was gritty.

Clifford’s touchdown was one of many. The Nittany Lions did not do anything particularly special, but they did more than enough to take down a floundering Auburn squad.

After the loss, head coach Brian Harsin is firmly on the hot seat. He was before, and now his seat is just that much hotter. It is officially panic time on The Plains.

On the flip side, Penn State is 3-0 with wins over an SEC program and a strong Purdue team. Franklin and his squad have a long road ahead of them. They still have to play Michigan, Ohio State, Minnesota, Maryland and Michigan State. There are also a few trap games on the schedule.

However, the Nittany Lions have a not-so-good Central Michigan team and a struggling Northwestern team at home in the next two weeks. They should start 5-0 before traveling to The Big House.

In the meantime, Saturday’s win was a big one. Penn State has wins over Auburn in back-to-back seasons and the players were absolutely jacked up after the game.

PSU is enjoying this celebration pic.twitter.com/YXG25VUxLe — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 17, 2022

The real fun was had with James Franklin in the Penn State locker room.

Penn State cranked Meek Mill’s ‘Middle of It’ up to 11 on the stereo and Franklin joined his players in turning all of the way up. It was so lit.

you know the vibes🕺 pic.twitter.com/AL3sqq1IHP — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 18, 2022

This is not the first time that we have seen Franklin dance after a win. But it might have been the most exhilarating. How could you not want to play for him after seeing the locker room vibes?