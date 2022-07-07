James Caan, 82, Dies

updated 3 Comments

Actor James Caan has died at the age of 82, his family said Thursday in a Twitter post.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan is best known for playing Santino “Sonny” Corleone, Vito’s eldest son, in the 1972 film The Godfather.

And here’s Sonny beating up Carlo for beating up his sister:

He warned him once.

Caan also starred in Misery, Brian’s Song, and El Dorado. No matter the role, he was always so polished:

He could go from ruthless mobster to the father of Buddy the Elf:

The family did not mention a cause of death.

 

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. For those of us over about 55 Caan will always be remembered for “Brian’s Song.” He and Billy Dee Williams really became stars from that.

    Also – Caan and Ed Asner were both in both Eldorado and Elf; probably the only two actors who could say if John Wayne or Will Ferrell was easier to work with. 😉

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here