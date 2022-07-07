James Caan, 82, Dies

Actor James Caan has died at the age of 82, his family said Thursday in a Twitter post.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan is best known for playing Santino “Sonny” Corleone, Vito’s eldest son, in the 1972 film The Godfather.

And here’s Sonny beating up Carlo for beating up his sister:

He warned him once.

Caan also starred in Misery, Brian’s Song, and El Dorado. No matter the role, he was always so polished:

He could go from ruthless mobster to the father of Buddy the Elf:

The family did not mention a cause of death.