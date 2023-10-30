Jameis Winston To Minnesota Vikings? Probably Not, But Sure Would Be Fun

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins officially tore his Achilles tendon and is out for the rest of the season. OutKick’s Armando Salguero covered the potential replacements on Sunday night. He didn’t mention New Orleans Saints backup Jameis Winston.

Why? Because that’s unlikely to happen.

The Saints don’t have an incentive to trade Winston. Derek Carr has already suffered an injury this season, though he didn’t miss any games. New Orleans does have tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill, but they’ve already proven they don’t view him as a viable long-term QB option.

Jameis Winston to the Minnesota Vikings to replace Kirk Cousins makes sense for everyone except the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Although the Saints aren’t a great team with Carr — and don’t figure to be better if he gets hurt — they play in the NFC South. Because of that, they’re tied for first place in the division. The team that they’re tied with — the Atlanta Falcons — is likely to make a QB change of its own.

So, the Saints can easily win the division and sneak into the playoffs with Winston if Carr did get hurt.

Minnesota Vikings would love Jameis Winston, but not enough to give the Saints an “offer they can’t refuse”

Plus, the Vikings likely aren’t going to part with a valuable draft pick to get a quarterback for the rest of this season. Minnesota is 4-4, 1.5 games behind the Detroit Lions pending Monday Night Football. They currently occupy the #7 spot in the NFC, meaning they are a playoff team if the season ended right now.

The team that they’re ahead of for that spot thanks to a tiebreaker? The New Orleans Saints. Think the Saints are interested in helping a competitor get any better? Not a chance.

It’s too bad, too, because Winston to the Vikings makes so much sense for both the quarterback and the team. Winston wants to prove he can still start in the NFL. Having Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson would definitely help him make that case.

Given the Vikings other options — detailed by Salguero — Winston is easily the best. He’s a former 5,000-yard passer in the NFL.

He would make the Vikings fun, too, which would be great for fans. Having to watch Jefferson, Addison and Hockenson catch passes from Jaren Hall or Nick Mullens is not fun.

But, it’s not going to happen.