Jameis Winston is forever a legend in Tallahassee and his little brother may soon follow in his footsteps. Jonah, a Class of 2026 recruit, received a scholarship offer from Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell over the wekened.

Jameis, who won a national title with the Seminoles in 2013, was offered a restructured deal to stay with New Orleans in 2023 and beyond. He will have until Wednesday to accept the contract or he will be released.

As the 29-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner decides on his future, he returned to his alma mater. Jameis was back at Florida State for Jermaine Johnson’s brick ceremony and delivered a great speech on his former’s teammate’s behalf.

Before speaking on Saturday, Winston swung by his old stomping grounds on Friday afternoon. He toured the football facilities, sat in on spring practice and chopped it up with prospective recruits.

Jaboo is back 🔥#FSU Heisman winning QB Jameis Winston has arrived in Tallahassee for Florida State’s spring practice and Legacy Weekend.@Jaboowins https://t.co/N22YXdcQEO pic.twitter.com/OqaiiCEBlf — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) March 10, 2023

He's back folks. Former Noles star QB Jameis Winston. pic.twitter.com/gE6AG0BQT0 — Warchant.com (@Warchant) March 10, 2023

UPDATE: Class of 2024 five-star CB Charles Lester III taking a picture with former FSU QB Jameis Winston. #GoNoles #Tribe24 #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/XdCtcXL46k — Norvell Central (@CentralNorvell) March 10, 2023

In addition to his three seasons with the Seminoles football program, Jameis played two years with the baseball team. His old jersey came out of retirement over the weekend.

Jameis Winston rocking his old #FSU baseball jersey ahead of tonight's game against Pitt.



He's currently touring FSU's facilitieshttps://t.co/N22YXddoum pic.twitter.com/lPHQ2nGLLN — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) March 10, 2023

Jameis threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the series-opener against Pittsburgh on Friday, which made for a special moment with his family.

Jameis Winston and family at FSU Baseball. pic.twitter.com/oUGvpcdQi1 — Noles247.com (@Noles247) March 10, 2023

Special father-son moment with Jameis Winston & his son Malachi at the FSU Pitt baseball game before throwing the first pitch🍢 #Noles #LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/ft5wOdWlzw — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) March 12, 2023

However, upon toeing the rubber on which he pitched in college, it didn’t go so well.

Jameis Winston bounced his pitch!

First pitch from Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/h6r1kuYYGr — Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) March 11, 2023

Jameis Winston throws the first pitch at FSU’s Friday baseball game. Leaves it just a tad short lol, but enjoys himself nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/dSTCqgcpMh — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) March 11, 2023

Fortunately, Jamies doesn’t take himself too seriously. He was able to keep high spirits despite the terrible attempt.

If the weekend wasn’t big enough for the Winston family, Saturday was an even bigger day for Jonah than Friday for Jameis. The sophomore in high school, who has a sick highlight tape that really put him on the map, received his first ACC offer.

Norvell offered Jonah a scholarship before he, his brother and their family left town!

Although there is still a long way to go in Jonah’s recruitment, the family ties make the offer mean just that much more. He also has offers from Alabama, Marshall, Troy and Texas A&M.

What a weekend for the Winstons! Outside of the bounced first pitch, it couldn’t have gone any better!