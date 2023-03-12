Videos by OutKick
Jameis Winston is forever a legend in Tallahassee and his little brother may soon follow in his footsteps. Jonah, a Class of 2026 recruit, received a scholarship offer from Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell over the wekened.
Jameis, who won a national title with the Seminoles in 2013, was offered a restructured deal to stay with New Orleans in 2023 and beyond. He will have until Wednesday to accept the contract or he will be released.
As the 29-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner decides on his future, he returned to his alma mater. Jameis was back at Florida State for Jermaine Johnson’s brick ceremony and delivered a great speech on his former’s teammate’s behalf.
Before speaking on Saturday, Winston swung by his old stomping grounds on Friday afternoon. He toured the football facilities, sat in on spring practice and chopped it up with prospective recruits.
In addition to his three seasons with the Seminoles football program, Jameis played two years with the baseball team. His old jersey came out of retirement over the weekend.
Jameis threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the series-opener against Pittsburgh on Friday, which made for a special moment with his family.
However, upon toeing the rubber on which he pitched in college, it didn’t go so well.
Jameis Winston bounced his pitch!
Fortunately, Jamies doesn’t take himself too seriously. He was able to keep high spirits despite the terrible attempt.
If the weekend wasn’t big enough for the Winston family, Saturday was an even bigger day for Jonah than Friday for Jameis. The sophomore in high school, who has a sick highlight tape that really put him on the map, received his first ACC offer.
Norvell offered Jonah a scholarship before he, his brother and their family left town!
Although there is still a long way to go in Jonah’s recruitment, the family ties make the offer mean just that much more. He also has offers from Alabama, Marshall, Troy and Texas A&M.
What a weekend for the Winstons! Outside of the bounced first pitch, it couldn’t have gone any better!