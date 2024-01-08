Jameis Winston Explaining Garbage TD Against The Falcons Is Absolutely Hilarious

Videos by OutKick

All hell broke loose in Atlanta on Sunday after the New Orleans Saints tried running up the score on the Atlanta Falcons. And Jameis Winston had to give his two cents on the controversial decision.

Winston spoke with reporters and even shut one down, after the game. In prime form, Winston gave good answers with an over-the-top delivery that is signature Jameis.

Winston began with support for Dennis Allen, throwing in an apology to him for overriding the play.

“It was a team decision,” Winston shared. “We know how much Jamaal means to this team. And I understood from D.A.’s [Dennis Allen] perspective, D.A. didn’t condone that at all, but we decided as a team to do it.”

WATCH:

Jameis Winston apologized to Dennis Allen because the play call was "victory". But also explained to Allen it was a "team decision" to go for the Saints TD. "We decided as a team to do it." pic.twitter.com/BorTC6p4nm — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 8, 2024

Winston argued that the Saints decided “as a team” for Jameis to hand off to Jamaal Williams on the Falcons’ one-yard line and stated they had “no regrets” for scoring. After all, it wouldn’t matter much at that point.

The Saints set up in victory formation in what looked like it would be a kneel down and then handed it off to Jamaal Williams for a TD. pic.twitter.com/Spz8oKCkji — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 7, 2024

ATLANTA, GEORGIA- SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints smiles after his team’s 27-26 win against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Already up 41-17, New Orleans elected to run the ball in for a score rather than kneeling the clock out. With only 1:10 left in the fourth quarter, the Saints got their touchdown. And Arthur Smith‘s side was furious.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith snapped at Saints coach Dennis Allen, and berated him for the ‘bush league’ move. In the viral clip of Smith’s tirade, he calls the scoring play “bulls***” with Allen responding in agreement.

Oh boy. #Falcons HC Arthur Smith just went OFF on #Saints HC Dennis Allen for scoring a late garbage-time touchdown.



"That's f****** bulls***!"pic.twitter.com/mPcekQYhvE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 7, 2024

In the end, Winston stood by his word and called it a “team decision” to keep scoring. He also made a good point about finding a better defeat in losing 41-17 rather than 48-17.

Jameis is the gift that keeps on giving. Nothing can stop Jameis Winston from going off.

Even star Saints running back Alvin Kamar praised his playcaller.

(Whether it truly was a cheap move or not, you can sound off with your opinions on the Saints TD: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.)