Jameis Winston Explaining Garbage TD Against The Falcons Is Absolutely Hilarious

Videos by OutKick
All hell broke loose in Atlanta on Sunday after the New Orleans Saints tried running up the score on the Atlanta Falcons. And Jameis Winston had to give his two cents on the controversial decision.
Winston spoke with reporters and even shut one down, after the game. In prime form, Winston gave good answers with an over-the-top delivery that is signature Jameis.
Winston began with support for Dennis Allen, throwing in an apology to him for overriding the play.
“It was a team decision,” Winston shared. “We know how much Jamaal means to this team. And I understood from D.A.’s [Dennis Allen] perspective, D.A. didn’t condone that at all, but we decided as a team to do it.”
WATCH:
Winston argued that the Saints decided “as a team” for Jameis to hand off to Jamaal Williams on the Falcons’ one-yard line and stated they had “no regrets” for scoring. After all, it wouldn’t matter much at that point.
Already up 41-17, New Orleans elected to run the ball in for a score rather than kneeling the clock out. With only 1:10 left in the fourth quarter, the Saints got their touchdown. And Arthur Smith‘s side was furious.
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith snapped at Saints coach Dennis Allen, and berated him for the ‘bush league’ move. In the viral clip of Smith’s tirade, he calls the scoring play “bulls***” with Allen responding in agreement.
In the end, Winston stood by his word and called it a “team decision” to keep scoring. He also made a good point about finding a better defeat in losing 41-17 rather than 48-17.
Jameis is the gift that keeps on giving. Nothing can stop Jameis Winston from going off.
Even star Saints running back Alvin Kamar praised his playcaller.
(Whether it truly was a cheap move or not, you can sound off with your opinions on the Saints TD: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.)
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok
One CommentLeave a Reply
The video of the touchdown from Field Yates never plays for me, neither on this article nor on Amber’s article from last night.
I tried two different computers, five different browsers, made sure the adblocker was turned off, changed my local IP, used a VPN from a different state, different country, and then tried a cellphone both through the WiFi and then through the carrier data. It never loads and plays.
That the same for anyone else?