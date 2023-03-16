Jameis Winston Says He’s Still A ‘Championship Caliber’ QB Despite Backup Role With Saints

Videos by OutKick

While it’s fair for NFL fans to be critical of Jameis Winston’s ability as a quarterback, nobody can argue the man lacks confidence. Winston’s recent statement about re-signing with the New Orleans Saints is just the latest example of him being his own best hype man.

The Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year contract earlier this month to be the starting quarterback moving forward. Despite Carr being the No. 1 QB in New Orleans, Winston re-signed with the Saints knowing that he’d be the backup for the Saints.

He isn’t letting that hurt his confidence, however. Winston still believes he’s a “championship-caliber” quarterback.

Winston explained why he came to the decision to stick with the Saints knowing he’d be QB No. 2 for the franchise.

“The things that led me here are still here. A stable organization, a championship-caliber team, and a great fan base,” Winston wrote on Instagram.

“This year’s team like last year’s team is built to win a Super Bowl. Let there be no doubt, I am still a championship-caliber starting quarterback in this league. However, getting healthy and staying healthy is my number one priority and I have suffered three devastating injuries over the last two years. I need to stay healthy to assist this team in getting to where we want to go.”

Jameis Winston has appeared in 14 games for the Saints since joining the team in 2020. Over those 14 games the Florida State product has thrown for just over 2,100 yards and 18 touchdowns.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Winston being overly confident in his own abilities, nobody succeeds in the NFL by being negative.

Winston choosing to be as positive as he possibly can is refreshing in this day and age.