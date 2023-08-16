Ja’Marr Chase Puts Cooper Kupp, Antonio Brown On ‘Mount Rushmore’ Of All-Time NFL Wide Receivers … Which Is Ludicrous

Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase might be the best WR in the NFL. Perhaps, one day, he’ll be a member of the “Mount Rushmore” at his position. He should worry more about that and more about who’s on it now. Because for Chase, that list includes Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson, Antonio Brown and Cooper Kupp.

Insert: “SAY WHAT?!” GIF here.

Ja’Marr Chase’s ‘Mount Rushmore’ of wide receivers doesn’t include Randy Moss 👀 https://t.co/qvmw4iL2i2 pic.twitter.com/esO7pW8dnw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 15, 2023

Obviously, Jerry Rice is one of the best four wide receivers in NFL history. He’s probably #1. So, no argument there.

Calvin Johnson is a tough one. He’s certainly one of the most talented players in NFL history. And, during a four-year stretch from 2010-2014, he was the best wide receiver in the NFL. Hands-down.

But Johnson only played nine seasons in the NFL. He ranks 32nd all-time in receiving yards with DeAndre Hopkins set to pass him this year.

But Ja’Marr Chase was between the ages of 10-14 when Johnson was dominating the NFL. That’s an impressionable age. Plus, there’s a credible argument that Johnson was so dominant that he DOES belong in the top four.

I wouldn’t put him there, personally, but I understand Chase’s position.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase listed his “Mount Rushmore” of all-time NFL receivers and named Antonio Brown and Cooper Kupp. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Then Chase’s list goes completely off-the-rails. Antonio Brown? Similar to Johnson, Brown had an incredible run while Chase was a teenager. I think that’s definitely playing into his choices.

Brown has some great stats. He led the league in catches and yards twice each. He’s a four-time First Team All-Pro.

But he’s outside the Top 20 yardage leaders of all-time. He had a strong eight-year run. But being among the greatest of all-time requires longevity.

And speaking of longevity …. COOPER KUPP!? Kupp had one season (2021) that was off-the-charts. He led the league in every meaningful receiving category and rightfully won Offensive Player of the Year.

Outside of that season, though, he has just one other 1,000+ yard season. He’s only played 80 career NFL games for crying out loud! He has fewer than 6,500 yards receiving and fewer than 50 touchdowns.

Ja’Marr Chase listed his “Mount Rushmore” of all-time NFL receivers and named Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp among them. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Including him is legitimately crazy. I, personally, think Chase was trying to show humility by saying there’s a better wide receiver in the NFL than him. And that’s a good thing.

However, putting Cooper Kupp among the four greatest NFL wide receivers of all-time is pure insanity.

Here’s a list of receivers definitively ahead of both Antonio Brown and Cooper Kupp: Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Steve Largent, James Lofton, Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Smith, Andre Reed, Cris Carter, Fred Biletnikoff, Michael Irvin and quite a few more.

I’m sorry I missed some names, but the list is too long to just go on in perpetuity.