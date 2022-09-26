Jamaal Williams Explains His Hip Thrust Celebration, Why He Shouldn’t Have Been Flagged

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams had his best outing of the young NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. After finding the end zone for the second time, he pulled out a rather aggressive hip thrust celebration and was given a penalty for it.

Williams’ celebration was a topic of conversation after the Lions’ 28-24 loss. He gave a hilarious explanation of why he disagreed with the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he received.

Jamaal Williams Has Four Touchdowns This Season

“I’ve been doing this forever, so now, my stuff isn’t correlating? Nothing against them, but that’s mine. My hips. It’s not even thrusting. It’s more like a wave,” Williams told Woodward Sports.

“That’s how I should get away with it. I’ve been getting away with it for all these years, but now they want to bust me for it. I was pissed. I was sad and disappointed in myself that I gave the team a penalty…It really, like, stepped my mood a little bit.”

Williams’ hip thrust celebration was most definitely inspired by a 2013 ‘Key & Peele’ skit.

While Williams’ hip thrust wasn’t as aggressive as wide receiver Hingle McCringleberry’s in the Comedy Central show, it was still hilarious to see him pull out this move in real life.

Williams’ hip thrust was somewhere in the middle of a full-on thrust and a waggle. Either way, the NFL officials did not like it.